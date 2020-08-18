Left Menu
Reports: Browns RB Chubb evaluated for concussion

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was helped off the practice field Monday after a hard tackle. Chubb, 24, made the Pro Bowl and finished second in the NFL with 1,494 rushing yards in his second season in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 02:36 IST
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was helped off the practice field Monday after a hard tackle. Chubb was being evaluated for a possible concussion, according to reports.

Multiple reports said Chubb was tackled around the neck by linebacker Mack Wilson before being attended to by trainers on the sideline. Chubb, 24, made the Pro Bowl and finished second in the NFL with 1,494 rushing yards in his second season in 2019. He started all 16 games, rushed for eight scores, and added 36 catches for 278 yards.

A second-round pick out of Georgia in 2018, Chubb finished just 4 rushing yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark during his rookie campaign.

