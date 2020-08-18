Left Menu
Cowboys DT McCoy (torn quad) out for season

Jones said the team will need young players such as Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore "to come through for us" in McCoy's absence. A second-round pick in 2019, Hill played in seven games last season and registered five tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy ruptured his right quadriceps tendon during the first padded practice of training camp Monday and will miss the 2020 season. Cowboys executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones said an MRI confirmed the extent of the injury, which happened early in practice at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. McCoy, 32, will require surgery.

The injury is a major blow to the Cowboys, who signed McCoy to a three-year, $18 million contract in free agency on March 31. McCoy sent a text message to ESPN's Ed Werder.

"Just want the fans to know I truly appreciate the warm welcome and I'm sorry this happened," he wrote. "The Jones family opened their doors to an old vet to have an opportunity to come and help this team win and I was beyond excited to be a Cowboy. I was really looking forward to this amazing opportunity we have in front of us. I will remain the mentor I am to the young guys and do my part to make sure this team goes where it needs to." A six-time Pro Bowl selection during his nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-18), McCoy registered 37 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and five sacks in 16 starts with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

Through 139 career games (all starts), the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft has posted 292 tackles, 59.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He made the All-Pro first team in 2013. Jones said the team will need young players such as Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore "to come through for us" in McCoy's absence.

A second-round pick in 2019, Hill played in seven games last season and registered five tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. The 22-year-old played 121 snaps on defense and four on special teams. Gallimore, 23, was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He tallied 148 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks with the Sooners from 2016-19.

