The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs said Monday they intend on having fans at games at 22 percent of capacity inside Arrowhead Stadium when the 2020 season begins. If any tickets remain after the sale to season-ticket holders, they will be made available to residents of Jackson County, where Arrowhead Stadium is located.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 04:23 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 04:23 IST
Chiefs plan for limited number of fans at outset

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs said Monday they intend on having fans at games at 22 percent of capacity inside Arrowhead Stadium when the 2020 season begins. The Chiefs are scheduled to play host to the NFL's first game in 2020, a Thursday night contest, Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.

The organization announced that its plan to have fans at games, in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, was made in conjunction with the NFL as well as Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas, along with input from the city's health director and EMS medical director. Single-game tickets for the first three home games will go on sale Aug. 24. Season tickets holders will be given first priority to purchase tickets in order of tenure.

All tickets will be sold in grouped pods, with the ability to purchase as many as six tickets in the same pod. Fans can only attend with "known guests" sitting in their purchased pod. If any tickets remain after the sale to season-ticket holders, they will be made available to residents of Jackson County, where Arrowhead Stadium is located. There is the potential for capacity limits to be adjusted as the season progresses.

Masks will be required at all times except when fans are eating or drinking. All bags will be prohibited into Arrowhead Stadium, while smoking, chewing tobacco and sunflower seeds will be prohibited. Cash will not be accepted for point-of-purchase sales. --Field Level Media

