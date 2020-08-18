Reports: Cardinals CB Alford out for season

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will miss the entire 2020 season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports. The injury happened during practice Sunday.

It's the second consecutive missed season for the 31-year-old who is set to have surgery, according to NFL Network. A leg injury one year ago knocked Alford out for the season. He has yet to play a regular season game for the Cardinals, who signed him to a three-year, $22.5 million deal in February 2019. Alford played 88 games (76 starts) with 10 interceptions for the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the second round in 2013.

--Field Level Media