Grichuk, Biggio drive in 7 as Jays defeat Orioles

Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs, and starter Hyun Jin Ryu threw six solid innings as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 in the first game of a three-game set Monday night.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 08:26 IST
Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs, and starter Hyun Jin Ryu threw six solid innings as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 in the first game of a three-game set Monday night. Ryu (2-1) outdueled Baltimore starter Alex Cobb. The Toronto left-hander gave up one run on four hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out three, and the Orioles really couldn't put much together against him.

Baltimore went just 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the game. Cobb (1-2) really made just one big mistake -- the three-run homer to Grichuk to cap a four-run third inning that broke the game open. The right-hander gave up five runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings and saw his ERA rise from 2.75 to 3.76. He struck out four and walked one.

The first two hitters in the Toronto lineup drove in all the runs. Leadoff hitter Cavan Biggio added three to Grichuk's four in the second spot. In the Jays' third inning. Toronto got three infield singles, the last of which came from Biggio and brought in the first run.

Grichuk followed with a three-run homer to center on an 0-1 pitch, giving the Jays a 4-0 lead. Baltimore, which has rallied throughout the early part of the season, scored a run in fourth on a Pedro Severino single.

Toronto stretched the margin to 5-1 in the top of the seventh with a Grichuk single. Baltimore made two pitching moves Monday morning. The Orioles reinstated right-hander Dillon Tate (right elbow contusion) from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Evan Phillips to their alternate training site in Bowie (Md.).

Tate quickly made his first appearance of the season. He came on in the seventh to get the final out and finished the game, allowing a two-run homer to Biggio in the ninth. Renato Nunez knocked in the other Baltimore run with a bloop single in the ninth.

