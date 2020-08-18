Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan cricket fraternity salutes Dhoni for an impactful career

The criticism against him after last year's World Cup's semi-final was unjustified as he tried his best in difficult circumstances." Former Test opener, Mudassar Nazar said there was no doubt that Dhoni was one of the great finishers the game has produced. "I first saw him when I was coaching in Kenya.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 18-08-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 09:44 IST
Pakistan cricket fraternity salutes Dhoni for an impactful career
Former India skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo/BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.

Pakistani stalwarts such as Inzamam-ul-Haq, Basit Ali, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis Mudassar Nazar, Shahid Afridi and many others showed immense respect for Dhoni Inzamam, who won the most caps for Pakistan, said, "He is in my mind one of the greatest cricket captains India has produced. A true match-winner against whom I enjoyed playing against a lot." Rashid Latif felt that Dhoni's legacy will be remembered forever in Indian cricket but at the same time his retirement means Virat Kohli now can create his own legacy. "Fantastic player and captain. He had this knack for reading the game so accurately and using his players accordingly for every situation and he was the perfect match finisher. "He used to read the situation so well and finish accordingly. The criticism against him after last year's World Cup's semi-final was unjustified as he tried his best in difficult circumstances." Former Test opener, Mudassar Nazar said there was no doubt that Dhoni was one of the great finishers the game has produced.

"I first saw him when I was coaching in Kenya. There was a triangular tournament in Nairobi and Dhoni scored back-to-back centuries. But even then I never knew he would go on to leave such a big impact on Indian and world cricket," Mudassar said. Muhammad Yousuf himself a top batsman said that Dhoni's ability to get runs as captain and wicketkeeper was astonishing. "He batted at different positions and he always delivered. I remember his innings in the 2011 World Cup final. It was a master stroke the way he promoted himself in the batting order and hit the winning six." Basit Ali said that in his entire career he had never seen a more versatile player than Dhoni.

"Just look at his record for India and for Chennai Super Kings it is amazing. When he played for Pune in 2016 and 2017 his team played in the IPL final. Such was his impact on any team." Former Test opener and chief selector, Mohsin Khan said that Dhoni's greatest contribution was to captain teams that included top senior players and also groom and encourage young upcoming players. "His balancing act was so impressive. The way he led the senior players, gave them respect and kept the calm in the dressing room. The way he picked and then backed so many young players who have eventually become world class performers for India including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma." Former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, Moin Khan also had special words for Dhoni. "Personally, I find him to be a very exciting and class player who fits the description of an impact-player perfectly. He really came through for India and he deserves all credit for the way he set the example with his bowling, batting and fielding," said Moin.

Flamboyant all-rounder, Shahid Afridi also praised Dhoni in a tweet and wished him the best for the future. "One of the true legends of the game and one of the greatest captains," Afridi wrote..

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Michelle Obama presses fight for Biden with scathing attack on Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trump on Monday and urged Americans to elect Democrat Joe Biden in November to end the chaos she said had been created during the four years of Trumps preside...

Donald Trump a wrong President, says Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama slammed President Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention here on Monday local time by calling him a wrong president and said that the people are living with the consequences ...

Xoxoday: Rewards made easy with seamless integration to your platforms

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- Organisations of today are using a multitude of technology platforms to simplify and streamline their business operations. The users - be it, employees, partners, distributors or consumers - how...

'Vida' star Melissa Barrera joins 'Scream 5'

Rising Mexican actor Melissa Barrera, best known for the series Vida, is the first new cast member to board the upcoming Scream reboot. With the new film, Spyglass Media Group is relaunching the 24-year-old horror slasher franchise.Scream 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020