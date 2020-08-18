Left Menu
Cano, Alonso hit 2 homers apiece as Mets crush Marlins

Robinson Cano slugged a pair of two-run homers and Pete Alonso added two solo blasts, leading the New York Mets to a 11-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Robinson Cano slugged a pair of two-run homers and Pete Alonso added two solo blasts, leading the New York Mets to a 11-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Cano, who is hitting .412, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Alonso went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of walks. They have combined for nine homers this season, five by Alonso.

The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak. Miami, which began the season 7-1 start despite having 18 players test positive for COVID-19, has lost six of its past eight games.

Chasen Shreve (1-0) earned his first win as a member of the Mets. He relieved starter Robert Gsellman in the second and pitched 2 1/3 perfect innings, striking out five. Jonathan Villar led Miami's offense, going 2-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored.

Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto (0-1) lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing three of everything -- hits, walks and runs. He struck out one. Miami opened the scoring in the first. Leadoff batter Villar singled and scored on Matt Joyce's double to right-center. It was Joyce's first RBI as a Marlins player.

New York took a 3-1 lead in the second, loading the bases with no outs on two walks and a Cano single. Dominic Smith cashed in with a two-run double that one-hopped the wall in right-center. Amed Rosario's opposite-field double off the wall in right capped the rally. Cano's 408-foot, line-drive homer to right-center gave the Mets a 5-1 lead in the third.

Alonso and Villar traded solo homers in the fifth. In the sixth, New York's Brando Nimmo pulled a triple down the right-field line and scored on Jeff McNeil's sacrifice fly. Encore homers by Cano (441 feet) and Alonso (429 feet) gave the Mets a 10-2 lead later in the inning.

Miami used infielder Logan Forsythe as a pitcher in the ninth, and he allowed two hits, one walk and Billy Hamilton's sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the ninth, Marlins rookie first baseman Lewin Diaz picked up his first career RBI with a line-drive single. The Marlins scored another run in the ninth but left the bases loaded for the third and final time.

--Field Level Media

