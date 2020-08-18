Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marc-Andre ter Stegen to undergo knee surgery

Barcelona on Monday said that its goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo knee surgery.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:38 IST
Marc-Andre ter Stegen to undergo knee surgery
Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen. . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona on Monday said that its goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo knee surgery. "Based upon the exchange with the medical team the first team player Marc ter Stegen will do a voluntary medical intervention tomorrow on his right patellar tendon conducted by the expert Dr Ramon Cugat," the club said in a statement.

"It is a proactive measure which is now done in order to prevent and prepare for the future since the player had some irritations on the tendon earlier in the season," the statement added. The German goalkeeper played a total of 46 games this season; 36 in the league, eight in the Champions League and two in the Copa del Rey. Furthermore, he kept a total of 15 clean sheets.

Ter Stegen said he will need 'some weeks' to fully recover. "I will undergo an Intervention for my knee-tendon. The medical experts and I discussed to do this 'Clean-up' as there were some irritations earlier this season. It's a proactive intervention in order to prevent and prepare for the future. I will need some weeks to recover and to return to 100%. I'm calm and positive about the situation, I will come back soon. Once again, thanks for all the support I've been receiving. I appreciate it a lot," ter Stegen said in an Instagram post. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Radical left takeover of Joe Biden is complete, says Trump Campaign

US President Donald Trumps election campaign has described the Democratic National Convention as a Hollywood-produced infomercial that fails to hide the radical-leftist takeover of presumptive nominee Joe Biden. At the four-day Democratic N...

Continue with welfare initiatives for orphans in Delhi: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court asked the AAP government on Tuesday to continue with welfare initiatives for orphan children in the national capital including admitting them to private and public schools. The direction by a bench of Chief Justice D N ...

European bond yields fall as dollar drop gains steam

German government bond yields fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday with European debt a major beneficiary of a broadly weaker dollar fuelling demand for fixed income assets elsewhere. With little in terms of major data this week ...

Local BJP leader booked on charges of disrespect to national flag in Coimbatore

A BJP functionary here has beenbooked on charges of disrespecting the National Flag byhoisting it on a pole which already had the party flag on the74th Independence Day, police said on TuesdayBased on complaints from a few people, a case ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020