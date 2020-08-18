Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raina could have scored more runs if he had batted higher up the order: Dravid

Suresh Raina was a "terrific team man" who could have amassed more runs if he had batted up the order, said batting great Rahul Dravid, saluting him for the role he played in India's success in white-ball cricket.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:04 IST
Raina could have scored more runs if he had batted higher up the order: Dravid

Suresh Raina was a "terrific team man" who could have amassed more runs if he had batted up the order, said batting great Rahul Dravid, saluting him for the role he played in India's success in white-ball cricket. The 33-year-old Raina surprised many when he followed his mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni in international retirement, announcing his decision, just minutes after the former India skipper called it quit on August 15.

Dravid, who had presented Raina with the ODI and Test caps, on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to the left-handed batsman. "A lot of success that India had in white-ball cricket, a lot of great moments and memories that India had over the last decade and a half, Suresh has been a really big part of that. I think his contribution in white-ball cricket has been fantastic," he said in a video posted by BCCI on its twitter handle.

"He is a World cup winner and Champions Trophy winner. He contributed so much on the field, his energy, the enthusiasm he brought, the way he raised the standard of field ..." A middle-order batsman, Raina amassed nearly 8000 runs representing India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is in an international career spanning 13 years. "One thing we always felt is that Suresh did all the difficult things," said Dravid, who is the current NCA chief.

"For most part of his career, he batted lower down the order, fielded at difficult positions and bowled some handy overs and always brought a lot to the team. A terrific team man, who always gave his best, brought great energy to the game and a very skillful batter. "Honestly his numbers could have been a lot better if he had batted higher up the order, that has been shown in the success he had for CSK (Chennai Super Kings) in the IPL where he bats at no 3. He has been a phenomenal player for IPL." Raina has scored 5368 runs in 193 IPL matches for CSK to be placed in the second position in the list of most runs by a batsmen in the history of the T20 tournament. He is only second to India skipper Virat Kohli, who tops the chart with 5412 runs in 177 matches.

"I guess he couldn't replicate the success of his debut hundred and couldn't build on that in his Test career but I think his contribution to One-day cricket was fantastic. He was part of a very successful Indian one-day team over the last decade and a half," Dravid said. The former India skipper said Raina showed sparks of his brilliance even during his junior days.

"Suresh Raina is one of those really young exciting talents who came through the Indian system in the 2004-05, playing under-19 cricket and doing exceptionally well. You could see even in that time that Suresh was going to be a very very important player for India and that's how it played out in a decade and a half." Raina had also captained India briefly, leading the team to ODI series wins over West Indies and Bangladesh and T20 series victory against Zimbabwe..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks govt about system to ensure hospitals don't overcharge

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government if it has a regulatory mechanism in place to ensure that private hospitals and nursing homes in the state dont overcharge for PPE kits and other ancillary items during the CO...

Soccer-Liverpool member tests positive at training camp, Austrian tabloid says

An unidentified member of English Premier League champions Liverpool has tested positive for the new coronavirus at their summer training camp in the Austrian Alps, tabloid newspaper Kronen Zeitung said on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources....

Govt launches Rs 4.3 cr contest to develop tech products using indigenous microprocessors

The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday launched a Rs 4.3 crore contest for development of technology products using microprocessors developed by IIT Madras and CDAC. IIT Madras and the Center for Development of Advanced Computing ...

Champagne makers agree harvest cut after coronavirus slump

Frances champagne makers on Tuesday reached a last-minute agreement to reduce the number of grapes they will harvest this year as they try to recover from a collapse in sales caused by the coronavirus crisis.With harvesting off to an early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020