Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL winner Bose battling blood cancer, vows to return stronger

Former Indian forward Surojit Bose, an important member of Mahindra United's National Football League win in 2005-06, is battling stage one blood cancer and is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:37 IST
NFL winner Bose battling blood cancer, vows to return stronger
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Indian forward Surojit Bose, an important member of Mahindra United's National Football League win in 2005-06, is battling stage one blood cancer and is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. If cancer was not enough the 33-year-old, who hails from Kalyani in Kolkata suburbs, is also facing an acute financial crisis as his employers, a coaching academy in Pune, has not paid him for four months' following the nationwide lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've fought on the pitch and now it's the battle for life and, as always, I will not give up. I've to return at any cost. I've got my family back home," Bose, who was given the first round of chemo on Tuesday, told PTI from New Delhi. After coming to know of his financial plight, Denson Devdas-run 'Players' for Humanity' -- a forum involving former and current India footballers -- has come forward and is bearing the cost of the first month of his treatment.

"We have estimated that the cost of the treatment will run up to Rs 2.5 lakh in the first month. We will bear the entire cost and see how he progresses," said Devadas, a Kerala-born former India midfielder. Fondly known as Baju, Bose played for India under coach Sukhwinder Singh from 2004-08 and was instrumental in Mahindra United's NFL triumph in 2005-06.

He was much sought-after by Subhas Bhowmick-coached East Bengal during the phase as he represented arch-rivals Mohun Bagan for the 2007-08 season when they won the Federation Cup. Bose also represented Mohammedan Sporting and was last seen in Bharat FC colours in the I-League in 2014 before he went into coaching.

"I had joined this Pune coaching centre for a two-year contract but they have not paid me for four months. I'm planning to take legal action," Bose said. Bose had gone to New Delhi in the first week of this month for some coaching development purpose when he suddenly fell sick and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital where Dr Abhijit Kumar came to his rescue.

"My ankle had swollen and I was having a severe urinary infection. Dr Kumar suspected something and conducted all my blood tests and I was diagnosed with the first stage of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He then immediately referred me to the AIIMS," said Bose, who was admitted to the AIIMS on August 7. Bose is now looked after by his brother-in-law in New Delhi and is awaiting his brother to come from Kalyani.

"I would not be talking to you today had it not been for people like my former players and friends who have been like a rock. Dr Kumar has been my saviour," Bose said. "My former teammates are also taking my updates daily and giving me confidence by singing songs like Jane Nahin Denge Tujhe (3 Idiots). I know I've to win this battle at any cost," he concluded.

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Batman prowls streets of Santiago delivering food to homeless

A stranger disguised as Batman is prowling the streets of Santiago delivering food to the homeless, providing sustenance and light-hearted solace to those in need following months of lockdown in the Chilean capital.The man, who wears a shin...

'Dhanwantari Rath' to bring ayurveda at doorsteps of Delhi Police families

A MoU was signed between the All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA and the Delhi Police on Tuesday for extending ayurvedic mode of preventive and promotive health services in the residential colonies of the force. Supported by the AYUSH mini...

Financially-hit due to COVID, DMRC slashes employees perks, allowances by 50%

Facing adverse financial condition due to non-operation of metro services amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Metro authorities have decided to reduce perks and allowances of its employees by 50 per cent, according to an internal order...

Odisha urges Centre to supply 1.03 lakh tonne of urea

The Odisha government on Tuesday urged the Centre to supply at least 1.03 lakh metric tonne of urea immediately as the farmers in the state are facing an acute shortage of the fertiliser during the current kharif season, a minister said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020