Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ferrari, McLaren first to confirm signing new F1 agreement

Ferrari and McLaren on Tuesday became the first teams to confirm they have signed the new Concorde Agreement on the future of Formula One racing. The sport has been governed under the terms of successive Concorde Agreements since 1981.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:43 IST
Ferrari, McLaren first to confirm signing new F1 agreement
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ferrari and McLaren on Tuesday became the first teams to confirm they have signed the new Concorde Agreement on the future of Formula One racing. The agreement will cover the 2021 through 2025 seasons and follows years of intense negotiation on the sport's commercial side.

"We are pleased to have signed up again ... It is an important step to ensure the stability and growth of the sport," Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri said in a statement. "We are very confident that the collaboration with the FIA and Liberty Media can make Formula One even more attractive and spectacular." Ferrari is the only team to have taken part in every season of the F1 World Championship from 1950.

"This is the pinnacle of motorsport and it is natural that the most successful team ever in this series in which it has always been a protagonist, should continue to be so for many years to come," added FIA president Jean Todt in the Ferrari statement. The sport has been governed under the terms of successive Concorde Agreements since 1981. The teams, the FIA and F1 organizers keep the agreements' contents secret.

"Formula 1 has taken another important stride on the road to a sustainable, strong future with the new agreement. This is the right deal at the right time for the sport, its owners, its teams and, most of all, the fans," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said in a statement. "A more equitable sport is better for everyone: greater balance in the sharing of revenues among all the teams and clearer, simpler governance that cuts through vested interests and puts the sport first."

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria to allow private banks, airlines, sea transport firms

Algeria will allow its private sector to set up banks as well as air and sea transport companies for goods and passengers to reduce spending, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Tuesday.The move is part of wider reforms by the OPEC membe...

For some Lebanese, UN tribunal's Hariri ruling is not enough

The son of Lebanons slain former premier Rafik al-Hariri vowed he would not rest until the killers are punished after a U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group of involvement in the 2005 assassinat...

Mali protest movement says detention of president "not a military coup"

The coalition in Mali behind mass protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign said the detention of Keita on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers was not a military coup but a popular insurrection.IBK did not want to listen to ...

Mutinying soldiers detain Mali president and PM, deepening crisis

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials were detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020