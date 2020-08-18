Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona announces termination of sporting director Eric Abidal's contract

Barcelona on Tuesday announced the termination of the contract of sporting director Eric Abidal.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:37 IST
Barcelona announces termination of sporting director Eric Abidal's contract
Barcelona logo . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona on Tuesday announced the termination of the contract of sporting director Eric Abidal. "FC Barcelona and Eric Abidal have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united the two parties," the club said in a statement.

"The Club would publicly like to thank Eric Abidal for his professionalism, commitment, dedication, and the close and positive nature of his relationship with all aspects of the Blaugrana family," the statement added. The La Liga side on Monday sacked head coach Quique Setien after the side endured a trophy-less 2019-20 season. Also, the Catalan side suffered an 8-2 drubbing in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich last week.

"The Board of Directors have agreed that Quique Setien is no longer the first-team coach. This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days," the club's statement had read. Setien had joined the club back in January this year. He had recorded 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats during his time with Barcelona. (ANI)

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria to allow private banks, airlines, sea transport firms

Algeria will allow its private sector to set up banks as well as air and sea transport companies for goods and passengers to reduce spending, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Tuesday.The move is part of wider reforms by the OPEC membe...

For some Lebanese, UN tribunal's Hariri ruling is not enough

The son of Lebanons slain former premier Rafik al-Hariri vowed he would not rest until the killers are punished after a U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group of involvement in the 2005 assassinat...

Mali protest movement says detention of president "not a military coup"

The coalition in Mali behind mass protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign said the detention of Keita on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers was not a military coup but a popular insurrection.IBK did not want to listen to ...

Mutinying soldiers detain Mali president and PM, deepening crisis

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials were detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020