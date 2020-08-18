Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutee Chand, Manu Bhaker among 29 athletes recommended for Arjuna Award

Ace sprinter Dutee Chand and shooter Manu Bhaker are among the 29 athletes who have been recommended for this year's Arjuna Award by the sports ministry's selection committee.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:45 IST
Dutee Chand, Manu Bhaker among 29 athletes recommended for Arjuna Award
Dutee Chand and Manu Bhaker. Image Credit: ANI

Ace sprinter Dutee Chand and shooter Manu Bhaker are among the 29 athletes who have been recommended for this year's Arjuna Award by the sports ministry's selection committee. Apart from them, cricketer Ishant Sharma, Atanu Das, Deepika Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Divij Sharan, Mirabai Chanu, Sakshi Malik, and three Paralympians have been recommended for the Arjuna Award, a source within the Sports Ministry told ANI.

"Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been recommended as a pair for the prestigious award," the source added. Among other athletes recommended for Arjuna Award are: Atanu Das (archery), Satwik Sairaj Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty (badminton), Aakashdeep Singh and Deepika Kumari (hockey) and Deepak Hooda (kabaddi)

The National Sports Awards Selection Committee has handed over the recommendations for the National Sports Award of 2020 to the Sports Ministry. For Dronacharya Lifetime award, eight names have been recommended -- Dharmendra Tiwary (archery), Pursohattam Rai (athletics), Shiv Singh (women's boxing), Romesh Pathania (men's hockey), KK Hooda (kabaddi), Vijay Munishwar (para powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (tennis), and O P Dahiya (wrestling).

For the regular Dronacharya award, five names have been put forward -- Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb), Gaurav Khanna (para-badminton), Jaspal Rana (shooting), Kuldeep Handoo (wushu) and Jude Felix (hockey). There are fifteen names which have been recommended for Dhyan Chand award -- Jincy Philips (athletics), Kuldeep Singh Bhullar (athletics), Trupti Murgunde (badminton), Pradeep Gandhe (badminton), N Usha (boxing), Lakha Singh (boxing), Sukhwinder Singh Sandhu (football), Ajeet Singh (hockey), Manpreet Singh (kabaddi), Manjeet Singh (rowing), Late Sachin Nag (swimming), Nandan Bal (tennis), Netar Pal Hooda (wrestling) and J Ranjit Kumar (para-athletics)

The National Sports Awards ceremony will take place virtually on August 29 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on athletes every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, the National Sports Day.

However, this year, the names would be announced by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually. (ANI)

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria to allow private banks, airlines, sea transport firms

Algeria will allow its private sector to set up banks as well as air and sea transport companies for goods and passengers to reduce spending, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Tuesday.The move is part of wider reforms by the OPEC membe...

For some Lebanese, UN tribunal's Hariri ruling is not enough

The son of Lebanons slain former premier Rafik al-Hariri vowed he would not rest until the killers are punished after a U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group of involvement in the 2005 assassinat...

Mali protest movement says detention of president "not a military coup"

The coalition in Mali behind mass protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign said the detention of Keita on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers was not a military coup but a popular insurrection.IBK did not want to listen to ...

Mutinying soldiers detain Mali president and PM, deepening crisis

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials were detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020