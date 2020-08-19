Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros place Alvarez on injured list

Alvarez, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, did not play Monday night with soreness in the knee. An MRI on the knee came back negative on Monday. Alvarez missed the first month of the season after contracting COVID-19 prior to summer camp.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 19-08-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 00:57 IST
Astros place Alvarez on injured list
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Houston Astros put Yordan Alvarez back on the 10-day injured list, just four days after activating the designated hitter. This stint on the IL is due to knee discomfort and is retroactive to Sunday.

The Astros recalled infielder Taylor Jones from the team's alternative training site, and he will be in uniform for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Alvarez, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, did not play Monday night with soreness in the knee. An MRI on the knee came back negative on Monday.

Alvarez missed the first month of the season after contracting COVID-19 prior to summer camp. Alvarez made his season debut last Friday and is hitting .250 with a homer and four RBIs. Alvarez, 23, hit .313 with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs in 87 games last season.

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-U.S. Open organisers pleased with lineup, despite tournament dropouts

U.S. Open organisers said on Tuesday that they were happy with the slate of competitors for this years tournament, despite numerous dropouts by high-profile names amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. One of tennis four Grand Slams and the cr...

Nitish inaugurates Bihar Agriculture University's new buildings

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the main administrative and other new buildings of Bihar Agriculture University at Sabour in Bhagalpur district. At a function held through video-conference, Kumar inaugurated three l...

Patnaik stresses location-specific strategy to contain spread of COVID-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to adopt a location- specific strategy to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Rayagada, as these districts are emerging as COVID-1...

Patriots to start season without fans at home

The New England Patriots will play at least their first two home games in an empty Gillette Stadium. The Patriots made the announcement Tuesday after consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board.The state order affects at le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020