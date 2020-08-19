Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangers' Gibaut suspended 3 games, Woodward 1 by MLB

MLB deemed Gibaut intentionally threw a pitch at Manny Machado immediately following the grand slam by Fernando Tatis Jr. during the Padres' 14-4 victory over the Rangers. Rangers manager Chris Woodward also received a one-game suspension "as a result of Gibaut's actions," MLB said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 01:29 IST
Rangers' Gibaut suspended 3 games, Woodward 1 by MLB
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Texas Rangers right-hander Ian Gibaut received a three-game suspension for his actions in Monday's game against the visiting San Diego Padres, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. MLB deemed Gibaut intentionally threw a pitch at Manny Machado immediately following the grand slam by Fernando Tatis Jr. during the Padres' 14-4 victory over the Rangers.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward also received a one-game suspension "as a result of Gibaut's actions," MLB said in a statement. Woodward will serve his suspension on Tuesday afternoon when the Rangers continue their series against the Padres.

Gibaut's suspension had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, however, MLB announced that he is planning to appeal. The 26-year-old Gibaut owns an 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA in 11 appearances this season. Both were both fined an undisclosed amount.

Woodward and Padres manager Jayce Tingler took issue with Tatis for swinging at a 3-0 pitch with a seven-run lead in the eighth inning. The 21-year-old Tatis, who leads the majors with 11 homers, even showed contrition after the game. "I didn't like it, personally," Woodward said of Tatis' decision to swing the bat in those circumstances. "But, like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis. So just because I don't like it doesn't mean it's not right. I don't think we liked it as a group."

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-U.S. Open organisers pleased with lineup, despite tournament dropouts

U.S. Open organisers said on Tuesday that they were happy with the slate of competitors for this years tournament, despite numerous dropouts by high-profile names amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. One of tennis four Grand Slams and the cr...

Nitish inaugurates Bihar Agriculture University's new buildings

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the main administrative and other new buildings of Bihar Agriculture University at Sabour in Bhagalpur district. At a function held through video-conference, Kumar inaugurated three l...

Patnaik stresses location-specific strategy to contain spread of COVID-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to adopt a location- specific strategy to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Rayagada, as these districts are emerging as COVID-1...

Patriots to start season without fans at home

The New England Patriots will play at least their first two home games in an empty Gillette Stadium. The Patriots made the announcement Tuesday after consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board.The state order affects at le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020