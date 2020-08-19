Rangers' Gibaut suspended 3 games, Woodward 1 by MLB

Texas Rangers right-hander Ian Gibaut received a three-game suspension for his actions in Monday's game against the visiting San Diego Padres, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. MLB deemed Gibaut intentionally threw a pitch at Manny Machado immediately following the grand slam by Fernando Tatis Jr. during the Padres' 14-4 victory over the Rangers.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward also received a one-game suspension "as a result of Gibaut's actions," MLB said in a statement. Woodward will serve his suspension on Tuesday afternoon when the Rangers continue their series against the Padres.

Gibaut's suspension had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, however, MLB announced that he is planning to appeal. The 26-year-old Gibaut owns an 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA in 11 appearances this season. Both were both fined an undisclosed amount.

Woodward and Padres manager Jayce Tingler took issue with Tatis for swinging at a 3-0 pitch with a seven-run lead in the eighth inning. The 21-year-old Tatis, who leads the majors with 11 homers, even showed contrition after the game. "I didn't like it, personally," Woodward said of Tatis' decision to swing the bat in those circumstances. "But, like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis. So just because I don't like it doesn't mean it's not right. I don't think we liked it as a group."