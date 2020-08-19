Left Menu
Straw’s walkoff hit gives Astros win over Rockies in 11

With Abraham Toro on second, Colorado intentionally walked Carlos Correa, and after a successful sacrifice bunt Straw ripped a single to left off Jairo Diaz (0-1) to score Toro from third. Houston starter Zack Greinke and Colorado's Antonio Senzatela both pitched eight shutout innings before departing.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 04:07 IST
Myles Straw hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th and the host Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Tuesday. Straw finished with two hits, Yuli Gurriel also had two hits and Andre Scrubb (1-0) pitched the 11th for the win.

Raimel Tapia had an RBI single for the Rockies. The Astros escaped a threat in the top of the 11th before winning it. With Abraham Toro on second, Colorado intentionally walked Carlos Correa, and after a successful sacrifice bunt Straw ripped a single to left off Jairo Diaz (0-1) to score Toro from third.

Houston starter Zack Greinke and Colorado's Antonio Senzatela both pitched eight shutout innings before departing. Greinke struck out seven and allowed just three hits while Senzatela, who also gave up just three hits, had six strikeouts and hit a batter. Neither starter walked a batter.

The bullpens took over in the ninth, and the game went into extra innings with no score, where the Rockies broke through in the 10th. Trevor Story started at second, moved to third on a flyout and scored on Tapia's two-out single to center.

The Astros tied it in the bottom of the inning. Gurriel led off with a single to move Alex Bregman to third. Kyle Tucker delivered Bregman with a sacrifice fly. The Rockies had two singles in the first inning and Charlie Blackmon had a leadoff single in the fourth but that was it against Greinke. The veteran righty retired the last 14 batters he faced and 22 of 23 from the first inning on.

Senzatela was equally effective. The only baserunner he allowed in the first three innings was when he hit Toro with a pitch to lead off the third. He faced the minimum until he gave up consecutive singles with two outs in the fourth but got Tucker to ground into a force play to end the inning. The only other baserunner he allowed was Straw's one-out single in the sixth. Straw stole second but Senzatela fanned Josh Reddick and got Bregman to ground out.

