Heat use 4th quarter spurt to down Pacers, 113-101

T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 22 points apiece for Indiana, which beat Miami 109-92 last Friday to earn the higher seeding in the matchup. Neither team led by more than 10 points in a tightly contested first 39 minutes before Herro's hoop ignited a 14-6 Heat burst that put them in command for good.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 04:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 04:24 IST
Tyler Herro's jumper with 8:52 remaining broke a tie and the Miami Heat ran away for a 113-101 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday in the opener of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series at the Walt Disney World Complex near Orlando. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series will be held Thursday.

Jimmy Butler went for a game-high 28 points and Goran Dragic 24 - including four key hoops down the stretch - for Miami, which beat the Pacers for the second time in three meetings since the NBA restart. T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 22 points apiece for Indiana, which beat Miami 109-92 last Friday to earn the higher seeding in the matchup.

Neither team led by more than 10 points in a tightly contested first 39 minutes before Herro's hoop ignited a 14-6 Heat burst that put them in command for good. Dragic and Herro combined for all the Miami points in the burst, with Dragic hitting a pair of 3-point hoops among 10 points.

Down 101-93 with 5:20 to go, the Pacers got no closer than six the rest of the way. Butler made both of his 3-point attempts and Dragic hit four of his nine, helping Miami build a 39-30 advantage from beyond the arc.

Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double with 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Heat, while Herro, a rookie making his NBA playoff debut, chipped in with 15 points off the bench. Both teams shot well, with the Heat hitting at a 49.4-percent clip and the Pacers at 47.4.

Warren, one of the leading scorers in the bubble, shot 9-for-18 overall and 4-for-5 on 3-pointers. Brogdon, meanwhile, amassed a game-high 10 assists to complete a double-double with his team-high-tying point total.

Reserves Justin Holiday had 11 points and JaKarr Sampson 10 for Indiana, which outrebounded Miami 37-35. --Field Level Media

