Left Menu
Development News Edition

Francona to undergo surgery, miss series with Pirates

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will undergo surgery this week and miss his team's three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the club announced Tuesday. Alomar went 5-3 in place of Francona earlier this month. "When you have a great baseball mind like Sandy, it's easy to hand over the reins to him and have him step in seamlessly," Chernoff said, per Cleveland.com.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 05:19 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 05:19 IST
Francona to undergo surgery, miss series with Pirates

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will undergo surgery this week and miss his team's three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the club announced Tuesday. General manager Mike Chernoff said Francona will have a "scheduled procedure" to address a chronic gastrointestinal issue that has bothered the skipper for a year and caused him to miss eight games earlier this month.

It's Francona's second procedure this month to address the issue, Cleveland.com reported. Sandy Alomar will again manage the team in Francona's stead. The team expects to have Francona back for Friday's series opener with the Detroit Tigers. Alomar went 5-3 in place of Francona earlier this month.

"When you have a great baseball mind like Sandy, it's easy to hand over the reins to him and have him step in seamlessly," Chernoff said, per Cleveland.com. The series with the Pirates began on Tuesday night.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Braves place OF Markakis on IL

The Atlanta Braves placed Nick Markakis on the injured list Tuesday, and revealed that the outfielder has been potentially exposed to COVID-19. Markakis initially opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, ...

Flyers look to close door on Canadiens in Game 5

After a poor performance against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series, the Philadelphia Flyers and goaltender Carter Hart are one win away from advancing to the next round. Philadelphia holds a 3-1...

Australia locks in coronavirus vaccine deal as new cases ease

A fresh outbreak of infections in Australias coronavirus hot zone of Victoria appeared to have eased on Wednesday, as the country signed a deal to secure a potential COVID-19 vaccine that it intends to roll out free of cost to its citizens....

Clippers hope for better play, 2-0 lead vs. Mavs

The Game 1 result of their Western Conference matchup with the Dallas Mavericks pleased Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, but he wasnt completely happy with the performance. Regardless, Rivers believes there will be improvement Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020