Francona to undergo surgery, miss series with Pirates

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will undergo surgery this week and miss his team's three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the club announced Tuesday. General manager Mike Chernoff said Francona will have a "scheduled procedure" to address a chronic gastrointestinal issue that has bothered the skipper for a year and caused him to miss eight games earlier this month.

It's Francona's second procedure this month to address the issue, Cleveland.com reported. Sandy Alomar will again manage the team in Francona's stead. The team expects to have Francona back for Friday's series opener with the Detroit Tigers. Alomar went 5-3 in place of Francona earlier this month.

"When you have a great baseball mind like Sandy, it's easy to hand over the reins to him and have him step in seamlessly," Chernoff said, per Cleveland.com. The series with the Pirates began on Tuesday night.

--Field Level Media