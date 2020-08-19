Left Menu
Myers’ grand slam powers Padres to win over Rangers

Right-hander Craig Stammen (2-1) was credited with the win, allowing only one hit in two scoreless innings after the Rangers scored four runs (three earned) against Javy Guerra. The Rangers were trailing 6-0 when Danny Santana and Frazier opened the fourth with singles ahead of Gallo's sixth homer.

Wil Myers hit a grand slam homer and former Ranger Jurickson Profar added a two-run homer Tuesday afternoon to lead the visiting San Diego Padres to a 6-4 win over Texas. Right-hander Cal Quantrill came on with two on and two out in the ninth to retire Todd Frazier on a fly to center for his first major league save.

Joey Gallo highlighted a four-run Rangers fourth with a three-run homer. But neither team scored over the final five innings. Left-hander Adrian Morejon made his first start of the season and allowed only one walk with four strikeouts in three hitless innings. Right-hander Craig Stammen (2-1) was credited with the win, allowing only one hit in two scoreless innings after the Rangers scored four runs (three earned) against Javy Guerra.

The Rangers were trailing 6-0 when Danny Santana and Frazier opened the fourth with singles ahead of Gallo's sixth homer. Nick Solak then drew a walk, moved to second on an error and scored on Scott Heineman's double. The win was the second straight for the Padres in Texas. The two teams meet again Wednesday and Thursday, but the scene shifts to San Diego.

Trent Grisham, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado opened the game with three straight singles. Texas starter Mike Minor then got a force out at the plate on a comebacker by Eric Hosmer before striking out Ty France. Myers then drove his sixth homer of the season to left center, marking the first time since 2011 that Padres have hit grand slams in back-to-back games. Tatis hit a grand slam homer Monday as part of his two-homer, seven-RBI game.

Profar's third homer of the season followed a lead-off single by Jake Cronenworth and gave the Padres a 6-0 lead. Minor (0-4, 6.94 earned run average) gave up all six Padres runs on nine hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. The game included one of the most unusual catches in major league history. Machado was playing in short right in the top of the second in a defensive shift against Gallo, who lifted a high fly toward the right-field foul pole. Machado made an over-the-head catch running toward the pole while straddling the foul line.

Texas manager Chris Woodward missed Tuesday's game, serving a one-game suspension stemming from Monday night's game. --Field Level Media

