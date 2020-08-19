Left Menu
Braves place OF Markakis on IL

"He has tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, Markakis has been placed on the injured list," the team said on its Twitter account. The 36-year-old Markakis saw his first action of the season on Aug. 5 and is batting .353 with one homer and six RBIs in 12 games.

The Atlanta Braves placed Nick Markakis on the injured list Tuesday, and revealed that the outfielder has been potentially exposed to COVID-19. Markakis initially opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, but announced he would return to the team on July 29.

The Braves stated Tuesday that Markakis hasn't tested positive. "He has tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, Markakis has been placed on the injured list," the team said on its Twitter account.

The 36-year-old Markakis saw his first action of the season on Aug. 5 and is batting .353 with one homer and six RBIs in 12 games. The 2018 All-Star for the Braves has 2,367 career hits in 15 seasons, nine with the Baltimore Orioles (2006-14) and the past six with the Braves. He has a .288 average with 189 homers and 1,037 RBIs.

Atlanta recalled highly regarded prospect Cristian Pache prior to Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. The 21-year-old outfielder batted .277 with 12 homers and 61 RBIs in 130 minor league games last season -- 104 at Double-A Mississippi and 26 at Triple-A Gwinnett. Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (wrist) also is on the injured list.

--Field Level Media

