Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League-No "Jaws-like chomp" but NRL player suspended for Shark bite

I thought I got bitten, but it's Kevin," he said. NRL counsel Peter McGrath conceded there "wasn't a Jaws-like chomp" from Proctor but showed video of Johnson grimacing in apparent pain.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 19-08-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 07:56 IST
Rugby League-No "Jaws-like chomp" but NRL player suspended for Shark bite

Gold Coast Titans captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four games for biting New Zealand international team mate and friend Shaun Johnson on the arm during a match in Australia's National Rugby League. Proctor, who was sent off for the incident during the match against the Cronulla Sharks over the weekend, pleaded not guilty to the biting charge at a judicial hearing late on Tuesday.

He told the hearing that he was "struggling for air" with Johnson's arm over his mouth after a tackle and that "opening (his) mouth was the only way to get it." Johnson remonstrated angrily on field and told match officials that he thought he had been bitten.

However, he recanted on his account when fronting the judiciary. "As time went on, whether it was 30 seconds, one minute, two minutes, I realised that doesn't add up to me ... It wasn't until I took a step back to think about it ... I thought I got bitten, but it's Kevin," he said.

NRL counsel Peter McGrath conceded there "wasn't a Jaws-like chomp" from Proctor but showed video of Johnson grimacing in apparent pain. The four-game ban fell short of previous biting suspensions in the NRL, with former Canterbury Bulldogs player James Graham sidelined for 12 games for biting the left ear of Melbourne Storm's Billy Slater in 2012.

Brad Morrin, another Canterbury player, was banned for eight games in 2007 for biting the arm of Parramatta Eel Timana Tahu in 2007. After Proctor's ban was handed down, judiciary chairman Geoff Bellew gave both Proctor and Johnson a dressing down for commenting on the case to media during the week.

"It is not for players to conduct their defence in the media," Bellew said. "The players are provided with this forum that we are in at the moment for that purpose."

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai rains: Modak Sagar lake starts overflowing, BMC opens dam gate

After heavy downpour in and around Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday opened a gate of Modak Sagar dam after it started overflowing at 924 pm on Tuesday. This dam supplies potable water to Mumbai and its nearby regions....

Rugby-New signings can play for second club in Champions Cup, says EPCR

European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said on Tuesday that players who have switched clubs ahead of the resumption of the Champions Cup will be eligible to compete for their new team. This years Champions Cup quarter-finals will take place ...

Pranab Mukherjee is stable, positive signs of his improvement noticed, says his son

Signs of improvement are being noticed in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed on Wednesday. Abhijit, who has been regularly updating people about his fathers health, said that the former Presi...

Ovechkin scores twice as Capitals avoid elimination

Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal in the second period and the go-ahead goal early in the third Tuesday night for the Washington Capitals, who staved off elimination in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals by coming back to beat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020