Phils' 7-run inning sends Red Sox to 9th straight loss

Bryce Harper crushed a three-run home run as part of a seven-run sixth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies sent the host Boston Red Sox to their ninth straight loss, 13-6, Tuesday night. Jay Bruce (four RBIs), Rhys Hoskins, and Phil Gosselin also homered for the Phillies, who ran their winning streak to four. Philadelphia will seek to finish a two-game sweep Wednesday afternoon.

Rafael Devers had three hits, and Xander Bogaerts drove in a pair for the Red Sox. Boston has been outscored 86-41 during its skid. The Red Sox had a rare lead, 4-2, entering the sixth before everything began to unravel. It started with a Didi Gregorius hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, but Josh Taylor (0-1) got the next two outs to nearly escape unscathed.

Pinch-hitter Gosselin then doubled home a run, and Roman Quinn knotted the score at 4 on a single. Andrew McCutchen singled home the go-ahead run off Heath Hembree, and after Hoskins walked, Harper launched a fastball to deep right field for an 8-4 Phillies lead. Gregorius would single home another run as Philadelphia batted around in the inning and had eight straight men reach with two outs.

The rally made a winner of Blake Parker (1-0). After Gosselin's solo shot in the seventh, Bruce's three-run blast in the eighth extended the rout. Boston jumped ahead early on a Bogaerts RBI single in the first inning and grew its lead to 3-0 on three straight doubles from Alex Verdugo, Devers, and J.D. Martinez in the third. Martinez would leave for a pinch hitter in the fifth due to dehydration.

A Bruce RBI single got the Phillies on the board in the fourth, and Hoskins' first homer of the season made it a one-run game in the fifth. Bogaerts' sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame restored Boston's two-run edge.

Both starters completed just four innings. Zack Godley gave up one run on four hits for Boston, while Zach Eflin surrendered four runs on five hits for Philadelphia. Eflin walked three and struck out eight.