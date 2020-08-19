Giants shut down Angels in 8-2 win

Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval homered, Trevor Cahill and five relievers combined on a five-hitter and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-2 Tuesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Yastrzemski led off the game with a home run off Angels starter Dylan Bundy, who has been the Angels' best pitcher this season. Bundy (3-2) also allowed a homer to Sandoval in the second, and he was done after four innings, having yielded four runs on four hits and three walks.

Bundy had allowed two home runs and three walks combined in his 28 2/3 innings over four starts this season going into Tuesday's contest. Cahill, who pitched for the Angels last season, gave up a home run to Tommy La Stella in the first inning but nothing else in four innings, giving up four hits and walking one.

Caleb Baragar, Sam Selman, Wandy Peralta, Jarlin Garcia (1-1), and Shaun Anderson combined to hold the Angels to one run and one hit over the final five innings to close it out. Anderson threw two pitches near Mike Trout's head in the ninth. The umpires converged to discuss the situation, but no action was taken. The Giants' Evan Longoria was hit by a pitch in the back in the fifth inning.

Yastrzemski, who also walked twice, led off the game with his sixth homer of the season, but the Angels matched it in the bottom of the first. La Stella, whose walk-off homer won Monday's game, homered to tie the game at 1-1. Sandoval's two-run home run - his first of the season - gave the Giants a 3-1 lead in the second inning.

Yastrzemski robbed the Angels of a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the second. With runners on second and third and two out, David Fletcher flared one into shallow right-center, but Yastrzemski made a diving catch to end the inning. Brandon Belt's RBI single in the third inning increased San Francisco's lead to 4-1. Brandon Crawford's two-run double in the fifth made it 6-1, and Longoria and Sandoval added RBI doubles in the ninth that pushed the Giants' lead to 8-1.

Fletcher went 0-for-4, ending his hitting streak at 16 consecutive games. --Field Level Media