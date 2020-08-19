Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dodgers down Mariners for seventh straight victory

After combining for 20 runs and 26 hits -- including seven homers -- in Los Angeles' 11-9 win on Monday, the teams mustered just two hits apiece over 5 1/2 scoreless innings on Tuesday. Barnes reached on an infield single to lead off the bottom of the sixth and advanced to second on Seager's groundout.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:31 IST
Dodgers down Mariners for seventh straight victory

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Austin Barnes scored twice and joined Seager with two of the six hits for the Dodgers, who have won seven in a row.

Los Angeles' Tony Gonsolin did not record a decision despite yielding just two hits over six scoreless innings. The 26-year-old, who extended his scoreless innings streak to 14 2/3 to start the season, also struck out three without walking a batter. Kyle Lewis scored on a groundout in the seventh inning and Marco Gonzales matched a career high with nine strikeouts for the reeling Mariners, who have lost seven consecutive games.

The teams will reconvene in Seattle on Wednesday to begin another two-game interleague series. Barnes worked a one-out walk in the eighth inning from Dan Altavilla (1-2) and promptly stole second base. Barnes came around to score on Seager's RBI single to right field to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.

The late surge made a winner out of Blake Treinen (2-1), who retired all five batters he faced to end the game. After combining for 20 runs and 26 hits -- including seven homers -- in Los Angeles' 11-9 win on Monday, the teams mustered just two hits apiece over 5 1/2 scoreless innings on Tuesday.

Barnes reached on an infield single to lead off the bottom of the sixth and advanced to second on Seager's groundout. Barnes came around to score on Justin Turner's two-out single to left to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Jake McGee relieved Gonsolin in the seventh and promptly walked Lewis, who advanced to third on a double by Kyle Seager. Lewis later scored on a groundout by pinch hitter Tim Lopes.

Gonzales permitted one run on five hits in seven innings. He struck out the side in both the second and fifth innings. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Digitalkites partners with Lifesight to bring location intelligence & offline store attribution capabilities to its clients

Hyderabad Telangana India Aug 19 ANIPRNewswire Digitalkites, an identity resolution company with products AudiencePlay AudiencePrime, joins hands with Lifesight, a trusted real-world intelligence company, to power its platforms play and pr...

Nimmo leads way as Mets turn back Marlins

Brandon Nimmo homered, tripled and singled while leading the New York Mets to an 8-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Nimmo, who was robbed of a hit on a line drive into a shift and also flown out to the warning track, went...

Dwijing Festival wins 5 awards at WOW Awards Asia - 2020

Guwahati Assam India Aug 19 ANIBusinessWire India The successful fourth edition of the Dwijing Festival with over 15 lakh tourists attending the 12-day event has emerged as the winner in five categories at the prestigious WOW Awards Asia, 2...

UST Global wins CSR Award for its 'Adopt a School' Initiative

PMI Kerala Declared UST Global winner on the strength of its sustainable CSR initiatives THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Aug. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has won the Project Management ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020