Dodgers down Mariners for seventh straight victory

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Austin Barnes scored twice and joined Seager with two of the six hits for the Dodgers, who have won seven in a row.

Los Angeles' Tony Gonsolin did not record a decision despite yielding just two hits over six scoreless innings. The 26-year-old, who extended his scoreless innings streak to 14 2/3 to start the season, also struck out three without walking a batter. Kyle Lewis scored on a groundout in the seventh inning and Marco Gonzales matched a career high with nine strikeouts for the reeling Mariners, who have lost seven consecutive games.

The teams will reconvene in Seattle on Wednesday to begin another two-game interleague series. Barnes worked a one-out walk in the eighth inning from Dan Altavilla (1-2) and promptly stole second base. Barnes came around to score on Seager's RBI single to right field to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.

The late surge made a winner out of Blake Treinen (2-1), who retired all five batters he faced to end the game. After combining for 20 runs and 26 hits -- including seven homers -- in Los Angeles' 11-9 win on Monday, the teams mustered just two hits apiece over 5 1/2 scoreless innings on Tuesday.

Barnes reached on an infield single to lead off the bottom of the sixth and advanced to second on Seager's groundout. Barnes came around to score on Justin Turner's two-out single to left to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Jake McGee relieved Gonsolin in the seventh and promptly walked Lewis, who advanced to third on a double by Kyle Seager. Lewis later scored on a groundout by pinch hitter Tim Lopes.

Gonzales permitted one run on five hits in seven innings. He struck out the side in both the second and fifth innings. --Field Level Media