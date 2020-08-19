Left Menu
Development News Edition

White Sox hand Tigers 7th straight setback

Anderson blasted the third pitch of Skubal's career into the left field seats for his second leadoff home run against the Tigers in as many nights and third leadoff homer this season. Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease continued his early-career dominance of Detroit, limiting the Tigers to two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:41 IST
White Sox hand Tigers 7th straight setback
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@whitesox)

Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu combined to go 8-for-12 with a home run and eight RBIs as the top of the Chicago White Sox batting order powered the club to a 10-4 victory against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night. Detroit sputtered to its seventh straight defeat as left-hander Tarik Skubal struggled in his major league debut. Anderson blasted the third pitch of Skubal's career into the left field seats for his second leadoff home run against the Tigers in as many nights and third leadoff homer this season.

Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease continued his early-career dominance of Detroit, limiting the Tigers to two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Cease improved to 4-1 this season and 5-0 in five starts against Detroit as the White Sox won their third straight game. Jonathan Schoop hit a solo home run against Cease leading off the second inning to tie the game at 1, but the White Sox responded with a three-run rally against Skubal in the bottom half. The inning included an RBI double by Anderson and a run-scoring single from Abreu.

Skubal (0-1) yielded four runs on seven hits in two innings with one walk and one strikeout. Daniel Norris followed with four innings of two-hit, two-run relief with one walk and four strikeouts. He surrendered a two-run double to Abreu with two out in the fourth. Anderson went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and finished a triple short of the cycle. Abreu went 3-for-5 with three RBIs while Moncada had one hit and two RBIs.

Nomar Mazara added two hits and an RBI for the White Sox. Chicago's Luis Robert left the game with right hand soreness. X-rays were negative, and the outfielder is day-to-day.

Tigers right fielder Harold Castro left the game with left hamstring tightness. Shortstop Niko Goodrum, who left Sunday's game after experiencing upper back tightness, returned to the leadoff spot, going 1-for-4 with an RBI. Schoop and Austin Romine had two hits apiece for Detroit.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Author Sudha Murty announces new collection of stories on 70th birthday

On the 70th birthday of award-winning author Sudha Murty, publishing house Penguin Random House India on Wednesday announced her latest collection of short stories, Grandparents Bag of Stories. The book, scheduled to be released in Novemb...

Rahul targets govt saying 2 crore jobs lost in last 4 months

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that around two crore people lost their jobs in the last four months amid the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that the truth about unemployment cananot be hidden from the country. Citing a...

Democrats officially nominate Biden for president at convention, attack Trump on leadership

Former US Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially won the Democratic Partys presidential nomination after a virtual roll call vote at the partys national convention, during which a lineup of speakers hammered President Donald Trump ...

The Office Pass to add 3 coworking centres with 900 desks in Delhi-NCR by March 2021

Coworking firm The Office Pass will open three new centres in Delhi-NCR comprising up to 900 desks by March next year and is considering taking over operations of some facilities that have shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020