White Sox hand Tigers 7th straight setback

Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu combined to go 8-for-12 with a home run and eight RBIs as the top of the Chicago White Sox batting order powered the club to a 10-4 victory against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night. Detroit sputtered to its seventh straight defeat as left-hander Tarik Skubal struggled in his major league debut. Anderson blasted the third pitch of Skubal's career into the left field seats for his second leadoff home run against the Tigers in as many nights and third leadoff homer this season.

Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease continued his early-career dominance of Detroit, limiting the Tigers to two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Cease improved to 4-1 this season and 5-0 in five starts against Detroit as the White Sox won their third straight game. Jonathan Schoop hit a solo home run against Cease leading off the second inning to tie the game at 1, but the White Sox responded with a three-run rally against Skubal in the bottom half. The inning included an RBI double by Anderson and a run-scoring single from Abreu.

Skubal (0-1) yielded four runs on seven hits in two innings with one walk and one strikeout. Daniel Norris followed with four innings of two-hit, two-run relief with one walk and four strikeouts. He surrendered a two-run double to Abreu with two out in the fourth. Anderson went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and finished a triple short of the cycle. Abreu went 3-for-5 with three RBIs while Moncada had one hit and two RBIs.

Nomar Mazara added two hits and an RBI for the White Sox. Chicago's Luis Robert left the game with right hand soreness. X-rays were negative, and the outfielder is day-to-day.

Tigers right fielder Harold Castro left the game with left hamstring tightness. Shortstop Niko Goodrum, who left Sunday's game after experiencing upper back tightness, returned to the leadoff spot, going 1-for-4 with an RBI. Schoop and Austin Romine had two hits apiece for Detroit.

