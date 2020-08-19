Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacioretty helps Golden Knights eliminate Blackhawks

Mark Stone, Alec Martinez and Alex Tuch also scored, William Karlsson had two assists, and Robin Lehner made 23 saves for top-seeded Vegas. Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane scored, and Corey Crawford made 35 saves for eighth-seeded Chicago.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 11:00 IST
Pacioretty helps Golden Knights eliminate Blackhawks
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Max Pacioretty had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in Game 5 of their Western Conference series on Tuesday night in Edmonton, becoming the first team to advance through the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Mark Stone, Alec Martinez, and Alex Tuch also scored, William Karlsson had two assists, and Robin Lehner made 23 saves for top-seeded Vegas.

Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, and Patrick Kane scored, and Corey Crawford made 35 saves for eighth-seeded Chicago. Tuch drove to the net with Chicago rookie defenseman Adam Boqvist trying to hold him off, but Tuch pushed in his own rebound from in close to give Vegas its first lead 4-3 at 1:34 of the third period.

Tuch appeared to score again with just under five minutes left, but the goal was disallowed following a review because of incidental contact with Crawford. The Golden Knights had fallen behind 2-0 for the second straight game but twice came back to tie the score in the second period.

Martinez scored the first power-play goal of the series for the Golden Knights to tie the score 3-3 at 7:28. Toews gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 10:32 of the first period.

He went behind the Vegas goal and forced Brayden McNabb to hurry the puck up along the wall. Brandon Saad intercepted it and centered to Dominik Kubalik, whose backhand was saved by Lehner, but Toews skated in and pushed the loose puck through his pads. Saad, Dylan Strome, and Connor Murphy made a slick series of passes coming into the Vegas zone and DeBrincat finished the play with a tap-in to make it 2-0 at 18:19.

Pacioretty scored his first goal of the postseason with 31 seconds left in the first period to cut the lead to 2-1. Stone scored 58 seconds into the second period to tie the score at 2-2.

Kane was left alone in front of Lehner following a turnover and scored to give Chicago a 3-2 lead at 4:02 into the period.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Author Sudha Murty announces new collection of stories on 70th birthday

On the 70th birthday of award-winning author Sudha Murty, publishing house Penguin Random House India on Wednesday announced her latest collection of short stories, Grandparents Bag of Stories. The book, scheduled to be released in Novemb...

Rahul targets govt saying 2 crore jobs lost in last 4 months

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that around two crore people lost their jobs in the last four months amid the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that the truth about unemployment cananot be hidden from the country. Citing a...

Democrats officially nominate Biden for president at convention, attack Trump on leadership

Former US Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially won the Democratic Partys presidential nomination after a virtual roll call vote at the partys national convention, during which a lineup of speakers hammered President Donald Trump ...

The Office Pass to add 3 coworking centres with 900 desks in Delhi-NCR by March 2021

Coworking firm The Office Pass will open three new centres in Delhi-NCR comprising up to 900 desks by March next year and is considering taking over operations of some facilities that have shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020