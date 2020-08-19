Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 11:15 IST
NHL roundup: Knights KO Blackhawks in Game 5
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@GoldenKnights)

Max Pacioretty had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in Game 5 of their Western Conference series on Tuesday night in Edmonton, becoming the first team to advance through the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mark Stone, Alec Martinez, and Alex Tuch also scored, William Karlsson had two assists, and Robin Lehner made 23 saves for top-seeded Vegas. Tuch scored the winning goal at 1:34 of the third period.

Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, and Patrick Kane scored, and Corey Crawford made 35 saves for eighth-seeded Chicago. The Golden Knights won the first three games of the best-of-seven series before the Blackhawks earned a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 Carter Hart made 29 saves for his second consecutive shutout as Philadelphia defeated Montreal in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in Toronto.

Michael Raffl and Philippe Myers scored for the top-seeded Flyers, who took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Philadelphia can advance with a victory on Wednesday in Game 5. Carey Price made 20 saves for the Canadiens, who have outscored the Flyers 6-5 in the series but have suffered 2-1, 1-0 and 2-0 losses.

Capitals 3, Islanders 2 Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal in the second period and the go-ahead goal early in the third for Washington, which staved off elimination in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals by coming back to beat New York in Toronto.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the first goal for the Capitals, who fell behind 2-0 fewer than 10 minutes into the first period before storming back. Goalie Braden Holtby made 24 saves as Washington avoided being swept for the first time since the 2011 conference semifinals. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who are trying to advance beyond the first round for a second straight season -- something the franchise hasn't done since 1982-83 and 1983-84.

Stars 2, Flames 1 John Klingberg scored the go-ahead goal at 1:12 of the third period, and Dallas held on against Calgary Flames in Game 5 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series in Edmonton.

The third-seeded Stars took their first lead in the best-of-seven series, going ahead three games to two. They can advance with a victory in Game 6 on Thursday. Jamie Benn scored a short-handed goal for Dallas, and goaltender Anton Khudobin made 28 saves. Mikael Backlund scored for sixth-seeded Calgary, and goalie Cam Talbot stopped 30 of 32 shots.

