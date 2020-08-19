Postponement of T20 World Cup 2020 wouldn't change team's structure: Aaron Finch

Left Menu
Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch feels that postponement of this year's T20 World Cup would not change the structure of the team as the side has covered a "lot of bases".

19-08-2020
Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch. Image Credit: ANI

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch feels that postponement of this year's T20 World Cup would not change the structure of the team as the side has covered a "lot of bases". Earlier this month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that India will host the Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 while Australia will stage the premier tournament in 2022.

Originally, Australia was scheduled to host Men's T20 World Cup this year but it was postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We felt like we had a squad that was really flexible in terms of how we wanted to structure up whether it's in Australia or India. The fact it's been pushed back 12 months and it's in India, it doesn't really change the way we structure up the side because we feel like we had a lot of bases covered," ESPNcricinfo quoted Finch as saying.

"Depending on wickets and conditions we could go either way with that structure. That won't change at all, I can't imagine," he added. Australia have won nine of their last 11 T20I matches from February 2019 until cricket stopped in March.

"We have played some really good consistent cricket in T20s over the last 18 months to two years, so that's something we're really comfortable with. But it does keep guys on their toes who have been in that playing 13, 14 over the last couple of years to continue to keep performing at a high level. More guys will get opportunities no doubt," Finch said. "What it [the new fixture list] does do is gives people an opportunity to jump out of the pack and really make a great case to be part of that final 15 for the World Cup in India," he added.

Australia are set to play three T20Is and three ODIs against England, beginning September 4. The T20Is will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the ODIs will take place at Old Trafford. (ANI)

