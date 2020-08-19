Left Menu
Bankwest Stadium to host A-League 2020 Finals Series: FFA

Bankwest Stadium in Sydney will host the entire A-League 2020 Finals Series, including the Grand Final which will be played on August 30, said Football Federation Australia (FFA).

19-08-2020
A-League logo. Image Credit: ANI

"We have witnessed some amazing football since the restart of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 Season with some 27 matches played in 34 days," O'Rourke said in a statement. "Under the current circumstances, we have made the decision to remain in NSW for the A-League 2020 Finals Series and have selected Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta to host all matches," he added.

FFA Head of Leagues said a limited number of fans will be allowed in Semifinals and Grand Final. "A limited number of fans will be able to attend the A-League 2020 Grand Final (August 30) as well as the A-League 2020 Semi-Finals, double-header matches (August 26)," O'Rourke said.

A-League 2020 Elimination Finals will be played on August 22 and 23 without fans. In addition, the FFA will also be re-introducing the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during all matches of the A-League 2020 Finals Series. (ANI)

