Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dodgers go for 8 straight; Mariners look to halt skid

The 26-year-old homered in each of the first two games, before his go-ahead RBI single plated Austin Barnes with two outs in the eighth inning to lead the Dodgers to victory on Tuesday. "We got a couple two-out hits that turned out to be the difference," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said following Tuesday's win.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:53 IST
Dodgers go for 8 straight; Mariners look to halt skid
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Dodgers)

The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers seemingly can do no wrong, while the ice-cold Seattle Mariners haven't seen much go right as of late. The Dodgers bid for their eighth straight victory on Wednesday when they travel to Seattle to continue their interleague series against the Mariners, who are looking to avoid an eighth consecutive loss.

Los Angeles slugged its way to an 11-9 victory over Seattle on Monday before extending the winning streak by scrapping for a 2-1 triumph the following night at Dodger Stadium. Corey Seager has answered a 1-for-15 stretch over a four-game run by recording three straight multi-hit performances. The 26-year-old homered in each of the first two games before his go-ahead RBI single plated Austin Barnes with two outs in the eighth inning to lead the Dodgers to victory on Tuesday.

"We got a couple of two-out hits that turned out to be the difference," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said following Tuesday's win. "Austin, offensively, just turning over the lineup and having good at-bats and a stolen base (in the eighth inning). And Corey just hitting another ball on the screws." The importance of Barnes' stolen base in a tie game was not lost on Seattle manager Scott Servais, even if the Mariners appeared to take his speed lightly with their defensive alignment.

"He's a really good athlete. We were focused on trying to make a pitch there, and he took off on us," Servais said. Although Barnes is 12-for-24 with five runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak, he hasn't lost sight of the bigger picture when he's at the plate -- simply getting on base.

"I'm just being more aggressive in the zone. Not just letting pitchers get ahead, and that translates to walks," the 30-year-old Barnes said. "It's good to walk, it used to be a real big part of my game. Getting on base is the whole point of it all." Justin Turner is 15-for-43 with two homers and nine RBIs during his 12-game hitting streak.

Los Angeles left-hander Julio Urias (2-0, 2.53 ERA) will look for a better beginning to his start on Wednesday when he takes the mound. The 24-year-old surrendered back-to-back homers in the first inning on Thursday before allowing just three more hits while pitching into the seventh in the Dodgers' 11-2 romp over San Diego. Urias will make his 68th career appearance and first versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Seattle right-hander Taijuan Walker (1-2, 4.05) has plenty of experience facing the Dodgers dating back to his time pitching with the National League West-rival Arizona Diamondbacks. The 28-year-old sports a 2-1 record with a 4.88 ERA in six starts versus Los Angeles, although Seager is 4-for-10 with a homer against him. Walker has rebounded from a disastrous season-opening start by allowing no earned runs in two of his last three outings, including a six-inning stint in which he received a no-decision at Texas on Wednesday.

Rookie outfielder Kyle Lewis is 6-for-11 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored during his last three games. The 6-foot-4 Lewis also robbed Turner of a potential homer in the fourth inning of Tuesday's setback by making the catch at the wall. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Heating our climate damages our economies - study reveals greater costs than expected

Rising temperatures due to our greenhouse gas emissions can cause greater damages to our economies than previous research suggested, a new study shows. The scientists from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research PIK and the Mercat...

Expect less extravagant shows in post-coronavirus world, ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus says

Extravagant musical productions such as Mamma Mia will need to be scaled down when they go again after the coronavirus lockdowns end, ABBA star and Swedish pop impresario Bjorn Ulvaeus says.The 75-year old, who co-penned hits like Waterloo ...

POLL-Bipartisan majority of Americans want more money for Postal Service - Reuters/Ipsos Poll

A bipartisan majority of Americans want the government to spend more money on the U.S. Postal Service, and most agree that mail delivery will be a vital part of the November election, a ReutersIpsos public opinion poll released on Wednesday...

Will comment after receiving SC's order copy: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that he will comment on the developments in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case after receiving the copy of the Supreme Courts order. The Supreme Court verdict has come, once ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020