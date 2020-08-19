Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corentin Tolisso expecting 'tough game' against Lyon

Ahead of the Champions League semi-final clash against Lyon, Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso said he is expecting a 'tough game' as their opponents tackled their previous challenges well to reach in the penultimate round of the competition.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:18 IST
Corentin Tolisso expecting 'tough game' against Lyon
Bayern Munich logo . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Champions League semi-final clash against Lyon, Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso said he is expecting a 'tough game' as their opponents tackled their previous challenges well to reach in the penultimate round of the competition. Tolisso, who played for Lyon before joining Bayern Munich in 2017, is also looking forward to meeting his former teammates.

"It's incredible. Since I left Lyon, I've been wondering when I'll get the chance to play against them and meet them again. I never thought it would happen in the Champions League semi-finals. But it's a good thing and I'm looking forward to seeing some of my former teammates. It will be a big game and they've had a good run against Juve and Manchester City. We expect a tough game," the club's official website quoted Tolisso as saying. Bayern Munich had thrashed Barcelona by 8-2 in the quarter-final.

Reflecting on the commanding win, Tolisso said, "A result like that is always impressive. We were in good shape, played a great game. Our press was incredible, we didn't give them a chance. We were also good in possession of the ball. We found players in space, that made the difference. 8-2 is an impressive scoreline, especially against a team like Barcelona." Bayern Munich will take on Lyon on Thursday and the winner will face PSG in the final of Champions League. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Typhoon adds to southern China's rain and flooding woes

China suffered a double blow Wednesday of flooding and landslides from unusually heavy seasonal rains and a typhoon that came ashore on its southern coast. Five people were missing in Yunnan province in the southwest after a landslide destr...

BJP, allies welcome SC verdict in Sushant case; Oppn accuses them of eying 'political gains'

Hailing the Supreme Court order on a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case as a triumph of justice, the BJP and its allies expressed confidence on Wednesday that the central agency will bring out the truth. The ruling Congress...

India's GDP to contract by 20 pc in first quarter of FY21: Care Ratings

Indias GDP is likely to contract by 20 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal on account of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced disruptions, Care Ratings said. The Central Statistics Office CSO will release the gross domestic pro...

ADB President and Armenia PM discuss COVID-19 impact and operations

Asian Development Bank ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today discussed the impact of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia and ADBs operations in the country.COVID-19 has hit all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020