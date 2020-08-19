Left Menu
Report: Achilles injury feared for Giants WR Core

New York Giants wide receiver Cody Core is believed to have torn his Achilles tendon in practice Tuesday, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported Wednesday. Originally a sixth-round draft pick by Cincinnati in 2016, Core played three seasons with the Bengals and caught 30 passes for 360 yards and one touchdown in 35 games from 2016-18. The Giants acquired him off waivers on Sept.

Report: Achilles injury feared for Giants WR Core

New York Giants wide receiver Cody Core is believed to have torn his Achilles tendon in practice Tuesday, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported Wednesday. Core, 26, left the workout with a non-contact injury, but head coach Joe Judge did not update his condition after practice.

If the torn Achilles is confirmed, Core would miss the 2020 season. Originally a sixth-round draft pick by Cincinnati in 2016, Core played three seasons with the Bengals and caught 30 passes for 360 yards and one touchdown in 35 games from 2016-18.

The Giants acquired him off waivers on Sept. 1, 2019. After playing in all 16 games with New York in 2019, mostly on special teams, he signed a two-year, $4 million deal during the offseason. Core caught three passes for 28 yards for the Giants and added eight tackles on special teams. He played 64 snaps on offense and 283 snaps on special teams.

