Zero positive tests in NBA bubble this week

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 01:39 IST
There were no positive COVID-19 tests on the NBA campus during the past week, the league and union announced Wednesday. A statement from the NBA and NBPA said 341 players had been tested since the results were last reported on Aug. 12.

This is the fifth consecutive week with no confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus. The playoffs began Monday with 16 teams competing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

--Field Level Media

