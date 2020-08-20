White Sox sit CF Robert (hand) as precaution

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert remained out of the lineup on Wednesday as Chicago hosted the Detroit Tigers. Robert left the game Tuesday with right hand soreness and X-rays were negative. Robert, who had his first career multiple-home run game on Monday, was injured attempting to make a diving catch.

The 23-year-old rookie was replaced in center field on Wednesday by Adam Engel. Robert is batting .276 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 87 at-bats this season.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal is also not in the starting lineup Wednesday. White Sox manager Rick Renteria said both players should be considered day-to-day. Grandal did not play Tuesday after leaving Monday's game with back tightness.

