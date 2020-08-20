Left Menu
White Sox sit CF Robert (hand) as precaution

Robert, who had his first career multiple-home run game on Monday, was injured attempting to make a diving catch. The 23-year-old rookie was replaced in center field on Wednesday by Adam Engel. Robert is batting .276 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 87 at-bats this season. Catcher Yasmani Grandal is also not in the starting lineup Wednesday.

Updated: 20-08-2020 02:55 IST
White Sox outfielder Luis Robert remained out of the lineup on Wednesday as Chicago hosted the Detroit Tigers. Robert left the game Tuesday with right hand soreness and X-rays were negative. Robert, who had his first career multiple-home run game on Monday, was injured attempting to make a diving catch.

The 23-year-old rookie was replaced in center field on Wednesday by Adam Engel. Robert is batting .276 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 87 at-bats this season.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal is also not in the starting lineup Wednesday. White Sox manager Rick Renteria said both players should be considered day-to-day. Grandal did not play Tuesday after leaving Monday's game with back tightness.

--Field Level Media

