Blue Jays P Pearson (elbow) lands on injured list

The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Nate Pearson on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a sore right elbow. Ranked as the Blue Jays' No. 1 overall prospect by MLB.com, Pearson made his debut on July 29. He turns 24 on Thursday.

Pearson struggled with his control in his fourth start on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three homers and three walks. He struck out three and surrendered five earned runs before being pulled with no outs in the fifth inning. "He let us know that he was feeling tight," manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters on Wednesday. "It was kind of good news this morning that he was feeling better this morning but, of course, he's one of our big prospects, so we're going to be careful with him."

He has no decisions and a 6.61 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 12 walks in 16 1/3 innings. Drafted in the first round by Toronto in 2017, Pearson was 5-4 with a 2.30 ERA in 25 starts across three levels in the minors in 2019. He struck out 119 and walked 27 in 101 2/3 innings with Class A Dunedin, Double-A New Hampshire, and Triple-A Buffalo.