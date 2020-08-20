Rockies place Dahl on IL with back soreness

The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder David Dahl on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of soreness in his lower back. Dahl, 26, is hitting only .189 with no homers and seven RBIs in 19 games. He earned an All-Star selection last year while hitting .302 with 15 homers and 61 RBIs.

Colorado activated infielder Brendan Rodgers from the team's alternate training site to take Dahl's place on the active roster. Rodgers appeared in 25 games as a rookie in 2019, and he finished the year hitting .224 (17-for-76) with a pair of doubles and seven RBIs. Dahl's injury could lead to more playing time for Garrett Hampson in center field. Hampson entered Wednesday hitting .300 with a homer and three RBIs in 18 games.

