Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civale shuts down Pirates as Indians win again

He was relieved by Dovydas Neverauskas (0-3), who gave up Carlos Santana's homer among two hits, a walk and two strikeouts in his one inning of work. Through four innings, Civale and Brault staged a pitching duel.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 07:52 IST
Civale shuts down Pirates as Indians win again

Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer for the second straight night, Domingo Santana added a three-run double and Aaron Civale pitched a complete game five-hitter Wednesday as the visiting Cleveland Indians topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. Cleveland has won a season-best five straight games.

Carlos Santana's blast came with two outs in the sixth inning and busted up what had been a pitching duel. He won Tuesday's series opener with a three-run shot in the 10th. Pittsburgh has lost 13 of its past 15.

Civale (3-2) struck out six and walked none. Pittsburgh's Steven Brault, in his longest outing this season, pitched five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. He was relieved by Dovydas Neverauskas (0-3), who gave up Carlos Santana's homer among two hits, a walk and two strikeouts in his one inning of work.

Through four innings, Civale and Brault staged a pitching duel. Civale had given up one hit, a two-out single to Jacob Stallings in the third, with three strikeouts and no walks. Brault had allowed no hits with three strikeouts and worked with just two baserunners, on a walk and a fielding error.

In the fifth, Cleveland got its first hit, Franmil Reyes' leadoff single, and Jordan Luplow followed with a single. But Domingo Santana rocketed a comebacker that Brault gloved and threw to first for a double play. Against Neverauskas in the sixth, Cesar Hernandez doubled with one out, Jose Ramirez walked and, after Francisco Lindor struck out, Carlos Santana blasted a shot to the top of the stands in right for a 3-0 lead. That gave him eight RBIs in the series.

In the eighth, Pirates reliever Tyler Bashlor walked the bases loaded around a couple of strikeouts, and Domingo Santana doubled down the line in left to clear the bases and make it 6-0. In the ninth, Pittsburgh pinch-hitter Cole Tucker doubled leading off the inning, went to third on Kevin Newman's single and scored on Josh Bell's sacrifice fly to thwart Civale's shutout bid.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Three takeaways from Day Three of the Democratic National Convention

The third night of the Democratic National Convention features a lineup of high-wattage political star power former President Barack Obama, 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and 2020 vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Here a...

Behind Bauer's one-hitter, Reds split DH with Royals

Trevor Bauer threw a one-hitter as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the host Kansas City Royals 5-0 to earn a split of a Wednesday doubleheader. After the Royals Brad Keller pitched 6 23 innings of scoreless baseball in the first game, allowing...

PM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.&#160; Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984-89, was born on this day in 1944 and assassinated by the LTTE during ...

UAE could get F-35 jets in side agreement to Israel peace deal - source

The United States is eyeing the sale of stealthy F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates in a side agreement to the UAEs overtures to Israel, an industry insider who was part of the dialogue with government officials said on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020