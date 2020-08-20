Civale shuts down Pirates as Indians win again

Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer for the second straight night, Domingo Santana added a three-run double and Aaron Civale pitched a complete game five-hitter Wednesday as the visiting Cleveland Indians topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. Cleveland has won a season-best five straight games.

Carlos Santana's blast came with two outs in the sixth inning and busted up what had been a pitching duel. He won Tuesday's series opener with a three-run shot in the 10th. Pittsburgh has lost 13 of its past 15.

Civale (3-2) struck out six and walked none. Pittsburgh's Steven Brault, in his longest outing this season, pitched five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. He was relieved by Dovydas Neverauskas (0-3), who gave up Carlos Santana's homer among two hits, a walk and two strikeouts in his one inning of work.

Through four innings, Civale and Brault staged a pitching duel. Civale had given up one hit, a two-out single to Jacob Stallings in the third, with three strikeouts and no walks. Brault had allowed no hits with three strikeouts and worked with just two baserunners, on a walk and a fielding error.

In the fifth, Cleveland got its first hit, Franmil Reyes' leadoff single, and Jordan Luplow followed with a single. But Domingo Santana rocketed a comebacker that Brault gloved and threw to first for a double play. Against Neverauskas in the sixth, Cesar Hernandez doubled with one out, Jose Ramirez walked and, after Francisco Lindor struck out, Carlos Santana blasted a shot to the top of the stands in right for a 3-0 lead. That gave him eight RBIs in the series.

In the eighth, Pirates reliever Tyler Bashlor walked the bases loaded around a couple of strikeouts, and Domingo Santana doubled down the line in left to clear the bases and make it 6-0. In the ninth, Pittsburgh pinch-hitter Cole Tucker doubled leading off the inning, went to third on Kevin Newman's single and scored on Josh Bell's sacrifice fly to thwart Civale's shutout bid.

--Field Level Media