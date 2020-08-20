Left Menu
Behind Bauer's one-hitter, Reds split DH with Royals

All of the Reds' runs came as a result of four home runs -- a two-run shot from Jesse Winker and solo blasts by Eugenio Suarez, Nick Castellanos and Curt Casali. In his most recent appearance at Kauffman Stadium last July -- and his last appearance with the Indians before being dealt to the Reds prior to the trade deadline days later -- Bauer was frustrated after giving up eight runs (seven earned) in 4 1/3 innings.

Trevor Bauer threw a one-hitter as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the host Kansas City Royals 5-0 to earn a split of a Wednesday doubleheader. After the Royals' Brad Keller pitched 6 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball in the first game, allowing just three singles en route to a 4-0 win, Bauer (3-0) pitched seven scoreless innings in the nightcap. He allowed only an Adalberto Mondesi single with two outs the fifth inning.

Bauer walked three and struck out nine, lowering his ERA to 0.68. He has yielded just two runs on eight hits in 26 1/3 innings this season. All of the Reds' runs came as a result of four home runs -- a two-run shot from Jesse Winker and solo blasts by Eugenio Suarez, Nick Castellanos and Curt Casali.

In his most recent appearance at Kauffman Stadium last July -- and his last appearance with the Indians before being dealt to the Reds prior to the trade deadline days later -- Bauer was frustrated after giving up eight runs (seven earned) in 4 1/3 innings. As Cleveland manager Terry Francona approached the mound, Bauer turned and threw the ball over the center field wall. He certainly redeemed himself Wednesday.

Matt Harvey (0-1) took the loss for Kansas City, giving up three runs, all coming on home runs, in three innings. He surrendered four hits, walked two and struck out four. Harvey was making his first major league start since July 18, 2019. He signed with the Royals late in the summer camp.

After getting shut out in the first game, the Reds finally got on the board in the third inning of the second game. Winker, who came into the game hitting .586 (17-for-29) in his past 11 contests, hit his sixth home run, driving in Castellanos. Winker walked in all three plate appearances in the first game. Suarez followed Winker with his third home run, a 428-foot shot to center field.

The Reds added another run in the fifth when Castellanos led off with a homer off Greg Holland. They also added a run in the sixth on a leadoff home run by Casali against Gabe Speier. --Field Level Media

