Conforto’s blast gives Mets third straight win over Marlins

The Mets, who will go for a four-game sweep of the Marlins on Thursday, also got a good performance from backup second baseman Luis Guillorme, who doubled to set up New York's first run and later added an RBI single. Mets left fielder Dominic Smith also starred, hitting a pair of doubles, scoring one run and driving in another.

Michael Conforto smashed a two-run, tie-breaking homer in the ninth, leading the New York Mets to a 5-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. The Mets, who will go for a four-game sweep of the Marlins on Thursday, also got a good performance from backup second baseman Luis Guillorme, who doubled to set up New York's first run and later added an RBI single.

Mets left fielder Dominic Smith also starred, hitting a pair of doubles, scoring one run and driving in another. Miami has lost five straight games and eight of its past 10.

Neither starting pitcher earned a decision. New York's Jacob deGrom pitched six scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.93. The two-time reigning National League Cy Young award winner allowed four hits and no walks, striking out seven.

deGrom was in line to win the game and go to 3-0, but the Mets bullpen allowed three runs - on a wild pitch with a .138 hitter at the plate, a hit-by-pitch to a .206 hitter and on a walk to another .138 hitter. Miami's Pablo Lopez allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs in 6.1 innings, striking out five.

New York opened the scoring in the second. Pete Alonso singled and went to third when Guillorme beat a shift by poking a ground-ball double down the third-base line. Alonso then scored on Wilson Ramos' sacrifice fly. New York extended its lead to 2-0 in the seventh. Smith pulled a soft double down the right-field line to lead off the inning. Smith advanced on Robinson Cano's groundout and scored when Guillorme pulled a hard single to right.

Miami never got a runner past second base against deGrom, but the Marlins scored in the seventh in their first opportunity against the Mets bullpen. Reliever Jeurys Familia walked Francisco Cervelli on five pitches, which led to a run scored by Eddy Alvarez on a Justin Wilson wild pitch that bounced in front of Ramos. New York stretched its lead to 3-1 in the eighth on Smith's RBI double. But second baseman Alvarez made a brilliant play, throwing J.D. Davis out at the plate to avoid further damage. Alvarez also threw a runner out at third earlier in the game.

Miami rallied with two runs in the eighth off reliever Dellin Betances, who hit Alvarez with two outs and the bases loaded. The Marlins tied the score 3-3 when Edwin Diaz walked Logan Forsythe. Conforto's 425-foot blast to right in the top of the ninth gave New York a 5-3 lead. Diaz (1-0) then struck out the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to get credit for the win - even after blowing a save chance in the eighth.

