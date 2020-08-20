Left Menu
Development News Edition

Encarnacion's two homers help White Sox top Tigers

Encarnacion opened the scoring with a solo home run leading off the second inning. Detroit's Jeimer Candelario doubled to right field on the first pitch of Dunning's career, but the right-hander recovered to retire 11 in a row before Jonathan Schoop and Victor Reyes strung together successive singles in the fourth.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 08:30 IST
Encarnacion's two homers help White Sox top Tigers

Edwin Encarnacion smacked two solo home runs, and Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with the go-ahead solo shot to help the host Chicago White Sox defeat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Abreu and Encarnacion hit eighth-inning blasts against Tigers left-hander Gregory Soto as the Tigers lost their eighth straight game.

White Sox closer Alex Colome worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save in as many opportunities. Starting pitchers Dane Dunning of the White Sox and Casey Mize of the Tigers both pitched into the fifth inning in their major league debuts.

Neither right-hander factored into the decision. Dunning spaced three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. Mize -- the No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 draft -- compiled a nearly identical line, allowing three runs on seven hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts. The bullpens took it from there. Four Chicago relievers combined on 4 2/3 innings of hitless relief with one walk and four strikeouts. Evan Marshall (1-1) was the winner after striking out one in a scoreless eighth.

Detroit relievers held the White Sox in check until the eighth. Soto (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one in his lone inning. Encarnacion opened the scoring with a solo home run leading off the second inning.

Detroit's Jeimer Candelario doubled to right field on the first pitch of Dunning's career, but the right-hander recovered to retire 11 in a row before Jonathan Schoop and Victor Reyes strung together successive singles in the fourth. Neither pitcher issued a walk until Dunning did so with one out in the fifth. The next batter, Candelario, hit a three-run home run that narrowly eluded a leaping attempt by White Sox center fielder Adam Engel, giving Detroit a 3-1 lead.

Chicago rallied to tie the game in the bottom half behind consecutive RBI singles from Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada. Anderson's hit scored Zack Collins, who doubled to lead off the inning, snapping an 0-for-14 skid to begin the season. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean coronavirus infections fan out nationwide from church cluster

Novel coronavirus infections have spread nationwide from a church in the South Korean capital, raising fears that one of the worlds virus mitigation success stories might yet suffer a disastrous outbreak, a top health official said on Thurs...

Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nod, says Trump costs American 'lives and livelihoods'

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, imploring the country to elect Joe Biden in November and accusing President Donald Trump of failed leadership that had cost lives and livelihoods...

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to resume production in September

Robert Pattinsons upcoming superhero flick The Batman will resume shooting in early September. According to Variety, the film will be shot at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, United Kingdom.Filming for the comic book adventure film wa...

2 players out of Western & Southern Open after COVID contact

Two players were dropped from the tennis tournament that will precede the U.S. Open at its Flushing Meadow site after they were in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The Western Southern Open issued a statement Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020