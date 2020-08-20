Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bryan twins not in US Open doubles; Clijsters gets wild card

The U.S. Tennis Association announced its women's and men's doubles fields, including wild cards. Three-time U.S. Open champion Kim Clijsters received a wild-card entry in doubles to go along with the one she got for singles as she makes her Grand Slam comeback.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 09:34 IST
Bryan twins not in US Open doubles; Clijsters gets wild card
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Bob and Mike Bryan were not on the entry list released for men's doubles at the U.S. Open, possibly signaling the end of the 42-year-old American twins' record-breaking careers. The Bryans won five of their 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together in New York, most recently in 2014.

Mike also won the 2018 U.S. Open with Jack Sock when Bob was recovering from hip surgery. The U.S. Tennis Association announced its women's and men's doubles fields, including wild cards.

Three-time U.S. Open champion Kim Clijsters received a wild-card entry in doubles to go along with the one she got for singles as she makes her Grand Slam comeback. The tournament begins singles competition Aug. 31, and doubles on Sept. 2. The doubles fields are being cut from 64 to 32 teams for women and men this year to reduce the number of people on-site because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clijsters and playing partner Hailey Baptiste were joined by these other pairings getting wild cards in women's doubles: Ann Li and Bernarda Pera, Christina McHale and Usue Arconada, Jessica Pegula and Shelby Rogers. Serena and Venus Williams are not in the women's field.

Men's wild cards for doubles went to brothers Ryan Harrison and Christian Harrison, Chris Eubanks and Mackenzie McDonald, Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin, and Nicholas Monroe and Nathaniel Lammons..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Royals’ Keller nearly unhittable in shutout of Reds

Brad Keller continued his stellar start to the season, allowing three hits in 6 23 scoreless innings, as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Keller didnt allow a hit unti...

MSRTC resumes inter-district bus services after five months

Inter-district bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC resumed on Thursday morning after a gap of almost five months, officials said. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday permitted the state-owned undertaki...

Canadiens top Flyers to avoid elimination

Nick Suzuki notched the game-winning goal, Montreal finally solved hot Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart, and the Canadiens staved off first-round elimination Wednesday night with a 5-3 win over the top-seed Flyers in Toronto. Montreals Game ...

Langer explains why Khawaja, Short were not selected for UK tour

Australia coach Justin Langer on Thursday explained why Usman Khawaja and DArcy Short were not selected for the upcoming limited-overs series against England which includes three T20Is and three ODIs. The way were going to set up our game p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020