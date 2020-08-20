Left Menu
Machado's 10th-inning slam lifts Padres over Rangers

Manny Machado hit a walk-off grand slam on a full-count pitch with one out in the 10th inning Wednesday night, giving the host San Diego Padres a 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers.

20-08-2020
Manny Machado hit a walk-off grand slam on a full-count pitch with one out in the 10th inning Wednesday night, giving the host San Diego Padres a 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers. With Jurickson Profar on second to start the inning, representing the tying run, Texas reliever Rafael Montero (0-1) walked Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. after pinch hitter Greg Garcia had bunted Profar to third.

Machado then drove his sixth career walk-off homer into the second deck in left. It was also the Padres' third grand slam, and third win, in as many days against the Rangers. Tim Hill (1-0) got the victory despite entering with runners on base in the top of the 10th and permitting the go-ahead run to score.

The Rangers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th when Willie Calhoun drove home the tiebreaking run with a two-out, bases-loaded, 45-foot single in front of the plate. Texas had loaded the bases with no ones when Padres reliever Cal Quantrill hit Derek Dietrich with a pitch and then bobbled Jose Trevino's sacrifice bunt for an error. Hill entered and struck out pinch hitter Rob Refsnyder and Danny Santana before Calhoun topped the ball in front of the plate. Padres catcher Austin Hedges was unable to field it as Nick Solak scored. Calhoun suffered a leg injury on the play and left the game.

The Padres were leading 2-1 before Joey Gallo hit his seventh homer of the season while leading off the ninth against Matt Strahm. That removed dueling right-handers Chris Paddack of San Diego and Lance Lynn of Texas as the pitchers of record.

Lynn allowed two runs on eight hits and no walks with six strikeouts over eight innings. He threw 111 pitches, and the two runs came on solo homers in the third by Profar and Tatis. Profar tied the game with his second homer in as many nights against his former teammates while leading off the inning. Lynn retired the next two Padres before Tatis homered on a one-ball offering, the drive to straightaway center covering 419 feet and giving the 21-year-old shortstop his major-league-leading 12th homer in his 26th game.

With two outs in the second inning, Jake Cronenworth hit a bloop double off Lynn, ending a streak of 33 at-bats against Lynn without allowing a hit over a run of 10 2/3 innings. Lynn gave up two hits before retiring a hitter in his last start at Colorado on Aug. 14, then finished with a two-hitter. Rougned Odor had given the Rangers the when he homered to right on a one-strike curve from Paddack with one out in the second.

Paddack allowed one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings. --Field Level Media

