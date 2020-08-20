Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs top Cardinals 4-2, earn split of twinbill

David Bote laced the tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning Wednesday night as the Chicago Cubs edged the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 to salvage a split of a doubleheader in Chicago.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:23 IST
Cubs top Cardinals 4-2, earn split of twinbill

David Bote laced the tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning Wednesday night as the Chicago Cubs edged the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 to salvage a split of a doubleheader in Chicago. The Cardinals, who won the opener 9-3, were the "home" team in the nightcap, which was a makeup of a game scheduled to be played in St. Louis on Aug. 8 -- one of 15 games the Cardinals had postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within the team.

The doubleheader was the second in three days between the teams. The Cubs went 3-2 in the five-game series. The Cardinals are 4-4 since resuming play on Saturday. Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras opened the seventh inning with back-to-back singles off Andrew Miller (0-1). After Jason Heyward struck out, Nico Hoerner delivered a pinch-hit single to load the bases.

Giovanny Gallegos entered and gave up Bote's go-ahead hit on an 0-2 pitch. Jeremy Jeffress (2-1) was credited with the win despite giving up the tying run in the sixth. Craig Kimbrel, who was pulled from the closer's role after recording a 32.40 ERA in his first three outings, threw a hitless seventh for his first save of the season. Kimbrel struck out three of the four batters he faced.

The go-ahead hit provided redemption for Bote, whose throwing error on Tyler O'Neill's grounder leading off the fifth helped spark the Cardinals' rally from a 2-0 deficit. O'Neill took second on the error, went to third on Max Schrock's comebacker and scored on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Knizner. The Cardinals tied the game an inning later when Jeffress issued one-out walks to Dylan Carlson and Paul Goldschmidt before giving up a two-out RBI single to Brad Miller, who hit .500 (6-for-12) with a homer and eight RBIs in the series.

Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay, making his season debut, and his Cardinals counterpart, Johan Oviedo, making his big league debut, each pitched well in five-inning stints. Alzolay allowed two hits and one walk while striking out six. The only run he yielded was unearned. Oviedo gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four. He also made an impressively reflexive play in the fourth, when he snared a Schwarber liner a split second before it would have hit his jaw.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

World needs to go beyond orthodoxes due to unprecedented COVID-19 challenge: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday on said that the world faces an unprecedented challenge due to COVID-19 and there is a need to go beyond orthodoxes. As we come out of this pandemic, let us be clear on one fact that the wo...

Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore India's cleanest city, Surat and Navi Mumbai bag second and third spot

Indore is Indias cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarats Surat is on second spot and Maharashtras Navi Mumbai is...

Coach Silverwood backs early starts to Test matches in England

Head coach Chris Silverwood is in favour of early starts to Test matches in England to make up for lost time due to adverse weather, saying he and his team will have no complaints if the change is introduced in the final red-ball fixture ag...

Contempt case: SC rejects Bhushan's submission for hearing on sentence by another bench

The Supreme Court Thursday rejected the submission of activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan that another bench hear the arguments on quantum of sentence in the contempt case in which he has been held guilty for derogatory tweets against the judi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020