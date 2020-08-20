Left Menu
Sheffield United sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on four-year deal

Sheffield United on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a four-year deal.

20-08-2020
Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (Photo/Sheffield United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sheffield United on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a four-year deal. The Blades have paid Bournemouth a substantial undisclosed fee for the exciting 22-year-old goalkeeper. Ramsdale, who started 37 top-flight games for the Cherries last season, including both fixtures against United.

"I'm very fortunate to be able to come back to a place I call home and I'm just excited to get going, see the lads I left behind and meet the new ones now in the team," Ramsdale said in a statement. "I'm delighted, it wasn't an easy decision to leave Bournemouth, but when a club comes in for you, shows that faith it has and is willing to pay this sort of money then obviously I've got to do a lot to repay it, but my smile has been ear-to-ear since I walked back through the door," he added.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent and raised in Chesterton, the stopper originally joined the Blades in 2013, following a spell at Bolton Wanderers, and signed professional terms with United in May 2016. Chris Wilder handed Ramsdale his senior debut in the FA Cup against Leyton Orient in November 2016 but the Blades boss was powerless to stop the then-teenager joining Premier League Bournemouth a couple of months later, given United's third tier status at the time.

Successful loan spells at Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon strengthened Ramsdale's increasing reputation. Having been handed the starting jersey between the sticks by Eddie Howe when United visited the Vitality Stadium last August, Ramsdale hasn't looked back and was named Bournemouth's Player of the Year for the 2019/20 campaign. "The goalkeeping situation is something we have to make sure we get right. This is not about Dean (Henderson), it's about bringing Aaron in, but Dean was outstanding for us for two years," Chris Wilder said.

"We know a lot about Aaron, we've watched him develop on loan at Chesterfield and then AFC Wimbledon and obviously we've watched him this season too. I'd like to thank the board for their backing given the situation. Aaron is certainly amongst the best young goalkeepers in this country and we are delighted to have him," he added. (ANI)

