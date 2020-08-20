Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian cricket will need to make sacrifices to keep game going: Langer

"If we've got to have bigger squads because we can't have guys coming in and out, 12th and 13th men playing Shield cricket which is unlikely to happen, that will take some of our best players out of our domestic competition," Langer said. "If we play the full domestic schedule, we might have to compromise on that - the costs to the game, we can't let that blow out because that's important for the health of the game - and there might be compromises in the domestic schedule, that's being worked through at the moment," he added.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:55 IST
Australian cricket will need to make sacrifices to keep game going: Langer

Head coach Justin Langer feels Australian cricket will need to make some sacrifices, like missing out on star players in international matches, and a few compromises in the domestic competition to keep the game going amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Australian men's team is scheduled to leave for England on Sunday for its white-ball tour. The two teams will play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs from September 4 to 16.

Langer believes Cricket Australia's focus now should be on international fixtures, which are vital for the health of the sport in the country. "We've got to make some sacrifices for the greater good of the game of cricket in Australia but also the game worldwide. We've got to make sacrifices to make sure people get to see the Australian cricket team play again," Langer told reporters in an online conversation. With the biosecurity bubbles and other restrictions in place to curb the threat of coronavirus, Langer believes some players could miss out on international fixtures in order to spend time with their families.

"We might not be able to see our families because we need to keep the show on the road. Some of our best players might have to miss some international cricket so they can spend some time seeing families," Langer said. "Those are some of the compromises we might be looking at; we are aware and work through it as they come up," he added.

The 49-year-old former opener reckons Australia's domestic competition could also witness depleted squads due to travel restrictions. "If we've got to have bigger squads because we can't have guys coming in and out, 12th and 13th men playing Shield cricket which is unlikely to happen, that will take some of our best players out of our domestic competition," Langer said.

"If we play the full domestic schedule, we might have to compromise on that - the costs to the game, we can't let that blow out because that's important for the health of the game - and there might be compromises in the domestic schedule, that's being worked through at the moment," he added. Langer believes it is imperative for the game to resume in the country and for that to happen everyone has to work together. There have been no cricketing activities in Australia since mid-March.

"We know it's not going to be like it has always been. If we can just accept that and all work together then we'll get the best outcomes. What is so crucial is we get the men's internationals up and running, the Big Bash, some of the women's internationals and Women's Big Bash up and running. "They are crucial for the health of our game, so we've got to work together; there is going to be some compromises made. There has to be and if we do that then we will all benefit," he added.

Langer feels his side can adapt to the new normal, that include staying in a hotel room for weeks. "The strict regulations will be something very different to what we're used to. Having said that, if there's anyone who is ready for it, it would be the Australian international men's team.

"You know how much time we spend away from home. Whilst we have a lot more freedom than we will have at the moment we spend so much time on the road together," he said. Australia are taking a 21-strong squad to England and after the tour several players, including skipper Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith and Pat Cummins, will head to UAE to take part in the Indian Premier League.

"We'll keep an eye on how the boys are travelling with the England tour then, the IPL, the quarantine then the summer kicking off," Langer said. "It's certainly something we're aware of. The guys are going to already spend a lot of time away from home but we're going to make sure we manage it really well," he added.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Multiple landslides block Jammu-Srinagar NH

Multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Thursday, leaving over 200 vehicles stranded, officials said. The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with ...

Mukherjee's respiratory parameters show slight improvement: Hospital

Respiratory parameters of former president Pranab Mukherjee have shown a slight improvement, though he continues to be on ventilator support, the hospital said on Thursday. Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Armys Research and Referral Hosp...

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who have been accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in the multi-crore Yes Bank frau...

Portland police declare riot for second successive night

Police declared a riot on Wednesday for a second night in the U.S. city of Portland after demanding the breakup of a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE building, calling it an unlawful assembly. Federal officers fired p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020