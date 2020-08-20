Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays go for rare sweep at Yankee Stadium

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 13:40 IST
Rays go for rare sweep at Yankee Stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays are proving so difficult for the New York Yankees to shake that they are on the verge of a rare occurrence at Yankee Stadium. The Rays can get their first series sweep of the Yankees in New York in more than six years Thursday afternoon when the American League East rivals conclude their three-game series.

The Rays lead the season series 5-1 with each win coming by three or fewer runs. They opened the series with a 6-3 victory Tuesday and followed it up with a 4-2 victory Wednesday when pinch hitter Mike Brosseau delivered the tiebreaking single off Zack Britton in the eighth inning. "I know the atmosphere isn't the same as previous years, but it's still Yankee Stadium it's still playing the Yankees," Brosseau told reporters. "We know they're at the top right now and we're still chasing them. We're going to put our best forward and definitely compete."

Tampa Bay's latest win over the Yankees clinched only the Rays' second series win in their past 17 series at Yankee Stadium. Now thanks to just enough clutch hitting and some stellar late-inning relief, they can get a sweep in New York for the first time since June 30-July 2, 2014, when David Price was still on the team and Joe Maddon was managing. Overall, Tampa Bay is on a 10-1 run after squeaking out Wednesday's win.

"Very high level of confidence in the clubhouse for sure," Brosseau said. "I don't think there's one person in our clubhouse that thinks we're ever out of a game." The Yankees, who are 15-3 when not facing the Rays, hope to rebound from striking out 14 times and going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position Wednesday.

"It's very frustrating," New York outfielder Brett Gardner said. "They've got a really, really good team. They're one of the best teams in the American League, and in order for us to get to where we want to be at the end of the year and be the last team standing, that's one of the teams we've got to figure out and get through." So far, the Yankees are batting .207 (37-for-179) with 53 strikeouts against Tampa Bay. They have clinched their first home series loss since dropping two of three to the Chicago White Sox from April 12-14, 2019.

"They've played us well the last handful of years, it seems to be continuing," New York starter Gerrit Cole said after allowing two runs and striking out 10 in 6 2/3 innings Wednesday. New York is also trying to avoid getting swept in a three-game series at home for the first time since Aug 28-30, 2017, against Cleveland and trying to avoid three straight home losses for the first time since April 2-12, 2019.

The Rays started Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow in the first two games and will use John Curtiss as the opener on Thursday. Curtiss has a 2.84 ERA in three appearances this season, and he struck out four in two scoreless innings on Aug. 9 against the Yankees. Curtiss is expected to be followed by Trevor Richards, who has a 5.93 ERA in four appearances this season. Richards last pitched Aug. 14 against Toronto when he allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed two unearned runs in four innings Aug. 9 against the Yankees.

The Yankees will start James Paxton, whose fastball velocity is 92.3 mph this season, down from 95.4 last season. Paxton averaged 92.8 mph with the pitch Saturday against Boston when he allowed three runs in five innings. Paxton is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA in six career starts against Tampa Bay.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

CEAT Tyres partners ReadyAssist to enter roadside assistance service segment

RPG Groups tyre manufacturing arm CEAT Tyres on Thursday announced its entry in the roadside assistance RSA service segment by joining hands with ReadyAssistBengaluru-based ReadyAssist is a round-the-clock roadside service assistance provid...

Sterling edges lower as dollar jumps after Fed minutes

Sterling edged lower on Monday against a broadly stronger dollar after less dovish than expected minutes from last months U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which prompted bears to buy into the heavily shorted greenback.Last trading at 1.3075, d...

European shares fall after U.S. Fed's grim view on recovery

European stocks were hit by a wave of selling in global equity markets on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a long and difficult path of recovery for the worlds largest economy.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1, led by...

Egypt to soon allow worshipers at Friday prayers

The Egyptian government has announced that worshipers will soon be able to attend mosque for Friday prayers now that the daily tally of confirmed new virus cases is plateauing at below 200. Egypts Minister of Religious Endowment Mohamed Mok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020