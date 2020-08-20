Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kershaw, Dodgers look to rebound vs. Mariners

And it is gratifying, for sure." Kershaw (2-1, 2.65 ERA) allowed only one hit in seven innings, a solo homer by Anthony Rendon, in a 7-4 victory against the Los Angeles Angels last Friday in Anaheim, Calif. That helped Kershaw rebound from his only loss of the season, in which he allowed three home runs.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 13:47 IST
Kershaw, Dodgers look to rebound vs. Mariners
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Dodgers)

With three National League Cy Young Awards on his resume, Clayton Kershaw doesn't need to measure his success with a radar gun. But that doesn't mean the Los Angeles Dodgers' left-hander didn't take note of hitting 94 mph in his last start, his best velocity in two years.

He'll look for that velocity again Thursday when the Dodgers wrap up a two-game series in Seattle. "(Velocity is) not everything, but I knew it was in there. I think that's what was frustrating," Kershaw told reporters recently. "The last couple of years, it's been hard to figure out why it's not coming out the way I wanted it to. Obviously, you still grind and try to make good starts.

"For whatever reason, we threw a lot of different things at it, and our strength and conditioning staff, training staff, offseason stuff -- everybody did a great job with me trying to figure out what works, what doesn't work. I can't pinpoint one specific thing, but all the things that we tried, there's a lot of things that have stuck. And it is gratifying, for sure." Kershaw (2-1, 2.65 ERA) allowed only one hit in seven innings, a solo homer by Anthony Rendon, in a 7-4 victory against the Los Angeles Angels last Friday in Anaheim, Calif.

That helped Kershaw rebound from his only loss of the season, in which he allowed three home runs. "Everything (Friday) was crisper," said Kershaw, who struck out six and induced a dozen ground-ball outs. "The slider for me is just huge. If I can throw that behind in the count for strikes, they can't just sit on one pitch. A lot of ground balls and great defense."

Cody Bellinger, who hit two home runs last Friday, was more impressed by Kershaw. "Kershaw was Kershaw today," Bellinger said. "I think we're all adjusting to the short season, some more than others, like me, but I think eventually, we're all going to be all right."

Kershaw is 3-0 with 2.70 ERA in three career starts against the Mariners. The Dodgers had a seven-game winning streak snapped Wednesday with a 6-4 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Bellinger hit solo homers for Los Angeles. The Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning before Corey Seager struck out to end the game.

The Mariners, who snapped a seven-game losing streak Wednesday, plan to start left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.28 ERA), who was scratched from his last scheduled start Friday in Houston with neck spasms less than an hour before the game's first pitch. The Astros hammered emergency starter Nestor Cortes for eight runs (seven earned) in the first inning of an 11-1 game. "It was bugging (Kikuchi) when he came in and tried to get some treatment on it," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He went into the batting cage and tried to throw, and he just wasn't going to be able to post. It's a spasm thing in his neck, and I hope he's able to maybe bounce back and we can slide him back into the rotation."

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

CEAT Tyres partners ReadyAssist to enter roadside assistance service segment

RPG Groups tyre manufacturing arm CEAT Tyres on Thursday announced its entry in the roadside assistance RSA service segment by joining hands with ReadyAssistBengaluru-based ReadyAssist is a round-the-clock roadside service assistance provid...

Sterling edges lower as dollar jumps after Fed minutes

Sterling edged lower on Monday against a broadly stronger dollar after less dovish than expected minutes from last months U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which prompted bears to buy into the heavily shorted greenback.Last trading at 1.3075, d...

European shares fall after U.S. Fed's grim view on recovery

European stocks were hit by a wave of selling in global equity markets on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a long and difficult path of recovery for the worlds largest economy.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1, led by...

Egypt to soon allow worshipers at Friday prayers

The Egyptian government has announced that worshipers will soon be able to attend mosque for Friday prayers now that the daily tally of confirmed new virus cases is plateauing at below 200. Egypts Minister of Religious Endowment Mohamed Mok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020