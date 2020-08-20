Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South Africa confirm two COVID-19 cases in national squad

Cricket South Africa on Thursday reported two positive COVID-19 tests among national team players who were due to participate in a squad camp taking place this week.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:03 IST
Cricket-South Africa confirm two COVID-19 cases in national squad
Representative image

Cricket South Africa on Thursday reported two positive COVID-19 tests among national team players who were due to participate in a squad camp taking place this week. CSA tested 50 players and officials prior to the camp, which began on Tuesday and runs to Saturday, and confirmed two positive cases among the group, without naming those infected.

The camp is focused on team bonding and was arranged after CSA came under heavy criticism from some former players who claimed there was a culture of racism within the side. "There were no replacements made for the two players who tested positive. All those unable to attend the camp will join the proceedings virtually," CSA said in a statement on Thursday.

Another absentee is former captain Faf du Plessis, due to the imminent birth of his second child. Former captain Graeme Smith, now CSA Director of Cricket, has denied the accusations of racism and says he was unaware of any such incidents during his 11 years in charge of the side.

South Africa have this year missed a mix of test and limited overs series against India, Sri Lanka and West Indies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of their leading players are contracted to play in the Indian Premier League, which is due to start next month.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

CEAT Tyres partners ReadyAssist to enter roadside assistance service segment

RPG Groups tyre manufacturing arm CEAT Tyres on Thursday announced its entry in the roadside assistance RSA service segment by joining hands with ReadyAssistBengaluru-based ReadyAssist is a round-the-clock roadside service assistance provid...

Sterling edges lower as dollar jumps after Fed minutes

Sterling edged lower on Monday against a broadly stronger dollar after less dovish than expected minutes from last months U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which prompted bears to buy into the heavily shorted greenback.Last trading at 1.3075, d...

European shares fall after U.S. Fed's grim view on recovery

European stocks were hit by a wave of selling in global equity markets on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a long and difficult path of recovery for the worlds largest economy.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1, led by...

Egypt to soon allow worshipers at Friday prayers

The Egyptian government has announced that worshipers will soon be able to attend mosque for Friday prayers now that the daily tally of confirmed new virus cases is plateauing at below 200. Egypts Minister of Religious Endowment Mohamed Mok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020