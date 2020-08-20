Left Menu
Shetty asks MCA to check his eligibility for inclusion in museum committee

In a letter to MCA chief Vijay Patil, Shetty wrote, "I thank you for considering my name to be a member of the proposed Museum and Digital Library Committee of the association.

The Mumbai Cricket Association has included Prof. Ratnakar Shetty in its museum committee but the veteran cricket administrator has asked the body to check his eligibility as per the Lodha Committee recommendations. In a letter to MCA chief Vijay Patil, Shetty wrote, "I thank you for considering my name to be a member of the proposed Museum and Digital Library Committee of the association. I am indeed honoured to serve MCA to which I am ever indebted for shaping my career as a cricket administrator." PTI is in possession of a copy of the letter.

"However I wish to request you to kindly check whether I am eligible to be appointed on any committee of the MCA as I have completed 16 years as the office bearer of the association," Shetty added. Shetty, a noted cricket administrator in the country served as the Chief Administrative Officer of the BCCI and also served MCA in various capacities.

"If I have understood the Lodha Recommendations correctly, I may not be eligible to be a member of any committee," he stated. But, at the same time, he stressed that he would contribute to the proposed museum project.

"I wish to inform you that I would definitely contribute to this project even if I am not a part of the committee due to the rules. I will provide all help to the MCA to make this project successful," Shetty wrote. The MCA has decided to form a museum Committee comprising Patil, CEO CS Naik, Naveen Shetty, senior scribe Clayton Murzello, Ravi Sawant, ex-BCCI media manager Devendra Prabhudessai and Shetty.

