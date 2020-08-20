Play to start earlier in third Test between England-Pakistan to make up for delays

Left Menu
The International Cricket Council (ICC), led by match referee Chris Broad and various stakeholders including broadcast partners and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to revise start times ahead of the third Test between England and Pakistan.

Updated: 20-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:12 IST
The third Test between England and Pakistan is slated to begin from Friday, August 21 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"This flexible approach will enable the prospect of making up time for inclement weather during the morning session of subsequent days rather than at the end of the day," the ICC said in an official release. "The match officials will ensure that light is monitored to maximise playing time while it is still safe to do so. The safety of the players is still the number one priority for this protocol," it added.

The revised start times have been agreed with the captains and coaches of both England and Pakistan and they will be implemented for the final match of the three-match series. After the conclusion of play on day one of the third Test, the ICC match referee, ground staff, and the ECB match manager will meet to discuss the start times for the next day.

If the forecast looks good in the morning on the next day, there will be an option to commence play at 10.30 am instead of usual 11 am and that final decision will be made by the ICC match referee, Chris Broad. He will then confirm the revised playing times, with the most likely scenario of amending to 10.30 am start with 98 overs to be bowled in the day.

The morning session would last two and a half hours if the start time was adjusted and the match officials will ensure that light is monitored to maximise playing time while it is still safe to do so. The safety of the players is still the number one priority for this protocol.

This decision as been taken as only 134.3 overs were bowled in the second Test between England and Pakistan with 38.1 of them being bowled on the final day. The entire second Test was hampered by the combination of bad light and rain.

England has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford by three wickets. The third and final Test will be played at Southampton from Friday, August 21. (ANI)

